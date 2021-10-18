George Alagiah To Take Break From BBC News After Suffering ‘Further Spread’ Of Cancer

George Alagiah is to take a break from his presenting duties at BBC News as he deals with “a further spread of cancer”, his agent has said.

The 65-year-old broadcaster was first diagnosed with the illness in 2014 and again in 2017.

After spending a period of time off screens, the presenter returned to BBC News At Six following his previous treatment.

A statement from his agent said he “is to take a break from studio duties to deal with a further spread of cancer”.