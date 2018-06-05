BBC Presenter Tina Daheley Addresses Colourism And Says: ‘Light-Skin Privilege Is Real’

The BBC presenter Tina Daheley has joined the debate on colourism, stating the privilege associated with light skin “is real.”

Daheley, the daughter of first generation Asian parents from Tanzania and Nairobi, tweeted a link to a story which asked: “Do light-skinned black women have it easier in showbiz?”

The newsreader added her own comment to the link and said: “As someone of Asian heritage with dark skin I can tell you that light-skin privilege is REAL.”

A few hours later, while tweeting about Love Island, she added: “When you’re secretly praying that the person with the darkest (natural) hue gets picked and they don’t and it makes you sad.”