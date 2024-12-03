BBC Pulls MasterChef Christmas Specials Amid Gregg Wallace Investigation

MasterChef hosts John Torode and Gregg Wallace BBC/Shine TV

The BBC has pulled two special episodes of MasterChef from its Christmas schedules, amid controversy surrounding presenter Gregg Wallace.

Last week, it was announced that Gregg would be stepping down from his work on MasterChef while Banijay UK, the production company behind the show, investigated complaints made to the BBC about his conduct behind the scenes.

The broadcaster initially said that the current series of MasterChef: The Professionals would air as usual, despite Gregg’s involvement, with a representative saying earlier this week: “MasterChef is life-changing for the chefs that take part and the show is about more than one individual.”

However, it was confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that this year’s two festive specials – one being a celebrity “Cook Off” and the other a “Strictly Festive Extravaganza” – have now been shelved.

Gregg Wallace on the set of MasterChef BBC/Shine TV

“As we have said, MasterChef is an amazing competition which is life-changing for the chefs taking part and the current series of MasterChef: The Professionals is continuing as planned,” a spokesperson said.

“The celebrity Christmas specials are obviously a different type of show and in the current circumstances we have decided not to broadcast them.”

Last week, the BBC said: “We take any issues that are raised with us seriously and we have robust processes in place to deal with them.