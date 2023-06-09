BBC Question Time To Mark Brexit Anniversary With Leave Voters-Only Special

Fiona Bruce: "We are devoting that programme to a conversation with the audience of people who took that decision, and that is leave voters." Richard Lewisohn/BBC via PA Media

BBC Question Time is to mark the seventh anniversary of the vote to leave the European Union by holding a special edition of the programme with only Brexit voters in the audience.

In an unexpected move likely to raise questions among Brexit critics, Fiona Bruce, presenter of the corporation’s flagship politics show, revealed the “special” would take place in Clacton-on-Sea in Essex on June 22 – marking the eve of the 2016 vote. Some 70% of people in the area voted to get out of the bloc.

The move is likely to raise eyebrows from critics who have longed insisted Brexit was a bad idea.

Question Time has hosted many of the most viral confrontations on the vote. In May, Conservative minister Rachel Maclean faced ridicule from the show’s audience after stating Brexit has “nothing to do” with the UK’s economic troubles.

To mark the anniversary of the referendum, #BBCQT has an all-Brexiter audience, for a 'Special'.



I don't know how special it is to ignore Remain voters, people who didn't vote, or young people and EU citizens who couldn't vote. Pretty much what BBC has done for seven years. ~AA pic.twitter.com/Y3NOAzQywE — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) June 8, 2023

Announcing the one-off show on Thursday’s edition, Bruce said: “We are devoting that programme to a conversation with the audience of people who took that decision, and that is leave voters.

“So seven years on, how does a cross-section of people who voted leave feel about Brexit?

“Some may have changed their minds, some may still back their original decision. Some may be somewhere in between.

“We’re going to be in Clacton-on-Sea on the Essex coast. We’ll have the regular Question Time panel as usual.”

So to mark the anniversary of Brexit, BBC Question time is... going to exclude anyone who didn't vote for it pic.twitter.com/WCuOhpHn5U — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) June 8, 2023

Polling last month tracking regret over Britain’s decision to vote for Brexit reached new highs.