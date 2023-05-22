The Number Of Brits Who Regret Brexit Has Soared

Vote Leave campaigners Michael Gove and Boris Johnson on June 24, 2016 after the Brexit vote was revealed. via Associated Press

Regret over Britain’s decision to vote for Brexit has reached new highs, according to new polling tracking so-called “Bregret”.

A YouGov survey shows the number of Britons saying it was right to vote to leave the European Union in 2016 dropping to its lowest level ever, at 31%.

Nearly double – 56% – say it was the wrong move.

The number of Leave voters who think it was wrong hit the highest level to date, at 22%, YouGov said.

Only 9% of Britons now consider Brexit more of a success than a failure, according to the poll. Some 62% of people describe it as more of a failure. Even among those who voted Leave, 37% say Brexit has been more of a failure.

Last week, former leader of Ukip and the Brexit Party Nigel Farage declared that “Brexit has failed”.

It came against demands to renegotiate the UK’s Brexit deal amid warnings the car industry in Britain faces an “existential threat” without changes, putting thousands of jobs at risk.

Vauxhall’s parent company Stellantis told MPs it will be unable to keep a commitment to make electric vehicles in the UK without changes to the Trade and Co-operation Agreement with the European Union.

According to the poll, most would join Farage in pointing the finger of blame at the Tories, with 75% saying that “Brexit had the potential to be a success but the implementation of it by this and/or previous governments made it a fail”.

The former Eurosceptic campaigner-turned-broadcaster accused the Conservative government of mismanaging Brexit since the UK left the bloc in 2020.