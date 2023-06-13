Kylie Minogue performing at WorldPride earlier this year Don Arnold via Getty Images

Radio 2 is gearing up for a spectacular two days of live music in Leicester in September, and you can be part of it.

Some of the world’s most-loved pop stars are headed to Victoria Park on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 September for the BBC station’s biggest ever live music event outside London.

An incredible line-up has been scheduled across the weekend, with Tears For Fears headlining the Saturday night, with their only UK festival appearance this year.

And if that wasn’t enough, pop legend Kylie Minogue is set to close the show on the Sunday night, with her first live UK concert performance for four years.

Tears For Fears picture alliance via Getty Images

On top of that, there will also be a Radio 2 DJ stage where some of the station’s favourite presenters will be playing some of the best music from the past seven decades.

Here’s everything you need to know about Radio 2 In The Park, including how to get tickets and who is on the line-up…

How can you get tickets for Radio 2 In The Park?

Tickets for Radio 2 In The Park go on sale on Wednesday 14 June at 8.15am and are available to purchase here.

For each day, there will be 35,000 tickets made available, with General Admission tickets costing £54, plus a booking fee of £4.50.

If you are a Leicestershire resident, you’re in luck, as 30% of General Admission tickets will be reserved for people who live in the area.

To secure them, you will need to enter the postcode of your home address at the time of purchase. Any remaining tickets from this allocation by 08:15 on Wednesday June 21 will then be made available to all UK postcodes.

Beverley Knight has also been announced for Radio 2 In The Park Joseph Okpako via Getty Images

If you’re feeling fancy and want to experience the magic of Radio In The Park in style, you can book Enhanced Area Tickets at the cost of £140 per ticket plus £5.60 booking fee.

This package includes allocated grandstand seating, a dedicated entrance into the event and access to The Sounds Garden, an exclusive bar with artisan catering units selling premium food options and private restroom facilities.

With the exception of children aged two years and under, everyone attending Radio 2 In The Park will need a valid ticket.

Under 18s are not permitted, unless accompanied by an adult, and a maximum purchase of six tickets per person can be purchased for each day of the event, so take note.

Who is on the line-up for Radio 2 In The Park?

Saturday 16 September

Tears for Fears (with their only UK festival appearance this year)

Bananarama

Texas

James Blunt (with his only UK festival appearance this year)

Deacon Blue

Beverley Knight

Busted

Soft Cell

Jessie Ware Scott Dudelson via Getty Images

Sunday 17 September