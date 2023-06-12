Ed Sheeran Got His Hands On Lil Nas X's Phone And Things Took A Very Crude Turn

Ed Sheeran decided to have some fun when he managed to get his hands on fellow chart-topper Lil Nas X’s phone over the weekend.
On Saturday night, the Bad Habits singer brought his ongoing Mathematics tour to East Rutherford, New Jersey, where Lil Nas was in attendance alongside his cousin.
After the show, the two made their way backstage, where the Industry Baby star seemingly managed to enjoy some grub with Ed.
Posting a picture of Ed’s plate on his Instagram story, Lil Nas joked: “Ed Sheeran half-eaten, half-cooked steak… I’m selling 100K.”
The US musician then made the mistake of putting his phone down in a place that Ed could get to it.
Sharing a selfie on Lil Nas’ story, Ed joked: “He left his phone whilst he was taking a shit.”
In an additional update shortly afterwards, he added: “It’s a very long shit #PrayForNas”
Fans of Ed’s will know that the Grammy winner is, in fact, no stranger when it comes to crude pranks.
Back in 2021, Ed revealed that he’s been known to hide leather gimp masks around his good pal Courtney Cox’s home to try and shock any future guests, after initially ordering one on her Amazon home assistant without telling her.
Elton John later revealed that Ed had presented him with a “giant marble penis” for his birthday – and the Shape Of You singer went on to bestow the same honour on Sam Smith when their big day rolled around last year.