Ed Sheeran Got His Hands On Lil Nas X's Phone And Things Took A Very Crude Turn

Ed Sheeran and Lil Nas X Debra L Rothenberg/Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

Ed Sheeran decided to have some fun when he managed to get his hands on fellow chart-topper Lil Nas X’s phone over the weekend.

On Saturday night, the Bad Habits singer brought his ongoing Mathematics tour to East Rutherford, New Jersey, where Lil Nas was in attendance alongside his cousin.

After the show, the two made their way backstage, where the Industry Baby star seemingly managed to enjoy some grub with Ed.

Posting a picture of Ed’s plate on his Instagram story, Lil Nas joked: “Ed Sheeran half-eaten, half-cooked steak… I’m selling 100K.”

Lil Nas treated his followers to a shot of Ed Sheeran's unfinished dinner Instagram/Lil Nas x

The US musician then made the mistake of putting his phone down in a place that Ed could get to it.

Sharing a selfie on Lil Nas’ story, Ed joked: “He left his phone whilst he was taking a shit.”

In an additional update shortly afterwards, he added: “It’s a very long shit #PrayForNas”

Some very mature and cerebral humour from Ed Sheeran, there Instagram

Fans of Ed’s will know that the Grammy winner is, in fact, no stranger when it comes to crude pranks.