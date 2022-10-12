Sam Smith Reveals 'Wild' And NSFW Gift Ed Sheeran Sent To Their Home

Ed Sheeran (left) and Sam Smith in 2019. Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Give Ed Sheeran props for originality ― and a winking sense of humor ― when it comes to gift-giving.

Sam Smith, a longtime pal of Sheeran’s, dropped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday to promote a forthcoming album. Sam spoke at length in the chat about a “wild” gift Ed recently sent their way.

Advertisement

“I thought it was a joke,” Sam said. “It’s a six-foot-two marble penis. It’s two tons. I’m going to have to get it craned into my house.”

When asked what they plan to do with Ed’s, um, phallic furnishing, Sam said they’d like to turn it into a fountain. Together with Kelly, they also chose a name for the statue: the Duke of Hastings, a cheeky allusion to actor Regé-Jean Page’s character on the premiere season of Netflix’s Bridgerton.

Watch Sam Smith’s appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show below...

Evidently, marble penises are one of Ed’s go-to presents for his friends.

“Elton [John] got the first,” Sam shared.

A four-time Grammy winner, Sam, is currently enjoying the success of Unholy, their new single with Kim Petras. Released last month, the track marks the start of Smith’s self-proclaimed “villain era” and is currently ranked No. 1 on the official charts in both the UK and US.

Advertisement

Later on Tuesday, Sam also reminded fans of their vocal prowess when they joined Kelly on a killer version of her 2004 smash, Breakaway.

Unholy is also the first taste of Sam’s forthcoming album, their first since 2020’s Love Goes. The record’s title and release date have not been announced, but in a separate interview on Annie Mac’s Changes podcast last week, they said the new music represents “a transitional three years in my life.”

The singer-songwriter, who is non-binary, also acknowledged that their fan base shifted after they began living as their true self in 2019.

“In terms of music, I definitely feel like there are some people that have turned away, I think, purely down to homophobia and transphobia,” they said. “That’s a hard thing to take on, that people are digesting your music in a different way.”

Advertisement