Ed Sheeran might not be the first artist that comes to mind when you think of Ibiza, but that didn’t stop the global star from putting in a surprise appearance at one of the party island’s biggest clubs on Monday.

The Galway Girl singer isn’t exactly known for club bangers, so as well as treating the crowd to a selection of his own tunes, he also performed some classic pop covers, including hits by Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys.

He arrived unannounced at House in Paradise at O Beach Ibiza on Monday and jumped on stage for the set alongside the in-house DJs in front of a large crowd.

Footage shared on social media showed the pop star launch into his hit Shape Of You before playing I Want It That Way by the Backstreet Boys, during which he jumped into the crowd to sing with fans.

He returned to the stage to finish with a cover of Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline, which he followed up with Britney’s ...Baby One More Time.

House In Paradise promoter Joshua Makinson said “I was absolutely blown away that Ed has come to House in Paradise at O Beach.

“We’ve had artists turn up in the past and perform but to have one of the biggest pop stars in the world perform is magical.”

It comes shortly after Ed announced a surprise collaboration with popular video game series Pokemon.