Radio 2 Gives Update On Zoe Ball's Breakfast Show Return

Radio 2 breakfast host Zoe Ball BBC/Ray Burmiston

The BBC has revealed that Zoe Ball will be back in her usual Radio 2 morning slot in the next few days.

Zoe has been away from the Radio 2 breakfast show since 8 August, with various presenters including Scott Mills and Gaby Roslin filling in for her in her absence.

At the beginning of September, a spokesperson for the radio station insisted that the former It Takes Two host would be back on the airwaves “later this month”, with Radio 2 listings now appearing to have more specifics about her radio return.

The BBC’s schedules have billed Zoe as being back in her usual slot from Monday 23 September, meaning Friday will be Celebrity Race Across The World star Scott’s last time filling in for the time being.

Earlier this year, Zoe took time off from her presenting duties following the death of her mum. She eventually returned in early August, but went on another extended break a few days later.

Standing in for her, Scott said on air the following week: “I’m sending you all my love, Zo, as are the team.”

Radio 2 host Scott Mills BBC/Ray Burmiston

Prior to this, Zoe had been taking time out from Radio 2 to care for her mother, who had been diagnosed with cancer.

Announcing her mother’s death in April, Zoe wrote on Instagram: “Thank you for teaching us how to love unconditionally, to always show courage and empathy, and how, even in the darkest of days, laughter is the greatest of gifts.

“We are bereft without you but will hold so tight to each other. Your grace and your smile that lit up every room you were in, will light the stars to guide us.”

Zoe has hosted Radio 2’s flagship breakfast show since 2018, when she took over the coveted slot from Chris Evans.