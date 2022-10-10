A BBC journalist had to duck while live on air due to the strikes overhead BBC News

A BBC journalist had to duck while live on air on Monday morning, amid Russia’s new and aggressive attacks on Kyiv.

Journalist Hugo Bachega was speaking to the BBC Newsroom from Ukraine’s capital when he was interrupted by a missile.

Bachega was discussing a particularly important bridge between Crimea and Russia, which was destroyed on Saturday, and explained that it was “very strategic militarily, but also full of symbolism” for the Kremlin.

He explained: “So the fear is that this could trigger a very strong Russia response.

“We saw yesterday in a residential area of the city of Zaporizhzhia, the city in the south of the country, very close to the frontlines, was hit. More than a dozen...”

At this point, the “very strong Russian response” seemed to begin.

Bachega stopped speaking and turned to look behind him at something off camera, as the loud sound of a plane can be heard overhead.

He then jumped, and ducked his head before disappearing off-screen.

BBC was live during the strikes in Kyiv pic.twitter.com/TaCFScSnPC — Simon Maghakyan (@simonforco) October 10, 2022

Bachega and his crew later headed for shelter in a bunker, before reconnecting with his UK-based colleagues again.

He told BBC Breakfast that missile hit a location “very close to our hotel here in the city centre”, as part of Russia’s latest wave of aggression.

The capital has not been attacked since the early days of the war, when Ukrainian forces managed to repel Russia and stop them from claiming victory in the heart of the country.

Since then, Russia has focused its attacks on the east and south of the country – up until now.

Bachega explained: “There was a sense of a weird normal here in Kyiv because it was a city that hadn’t been attacked for quite some time, the front lines are quite some distance from the capital.

“There was a sense that life, as much as possible, was returning to normal.”

He said there was “no expectation” that the city centre was going to be targeted, and so the attack was “quite shocking”.

Asked how he feels about covering such events, Bachega said: “We’re here to tell the story, obviously we go through extensive training, there is a great support in terms of high risk teams, in terms of our colleagues here looking after each other.”

Bachega is not the only journalist to have reported dangerously close to Russia’s attacks.

A CNN reporter, Matthew Chance, accidentally stood right next to a grenade live on air back in February, but managed to walk calmly away from it during his report.

Sky News journalists have previously shared videos showing how close they were to a violent ambush in Ukraine, as they faced an onslaught of bullets back in March.