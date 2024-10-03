BBC Scraps Boris Johnson Interview After Laura Kuenssberg Sends Him Questions In Advance

Boris Johnson with Laura Kuenssberg in 2015. Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

The BBC has been forced to scrap a major interview with Boris Johnson after Laura Kuenssberg accidentally sent him her questions in advance.

The highly-experienced presenter admitted the “embarrassing and disappointing” gaffe in a post on X on Wednesday night.

Johnson had been due to appear on her BBC1 current affairs show, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, this weekend, to coincide with the publication of the former prime minister’s memoir, ‘Unleashed’.

Kuenssberg said: “While prepping to interview Boris Johnson tomorrow, by mistake I sent our briefing notes to him in a message meant for my team.

“That obviously means it’s not right for the interview to go ahead. It’s very frustrating, and there’s no point pretending it’s anything other than embarrassing and disappointing, as there are plenty of important questions to be asked.

“But red faces aside, honesty is the best policy. See you on Sunday.”

