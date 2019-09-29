BBC Staff ‘Told Not To Join Protests Backing Naga Munchetty’

Minority staff and presenters at the BBC have been told by the corporation not to join in any form of protest supporting presenter Naga Munchetty, according to the former chairman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission In an interview with the Sunday Times, Trevor Phillips claims the BBC has instructed staff to not sign any petition or letter supporting the BBC Breakfast presenter, a move he says could lead to claims of harassment.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Naga Munchetty

His comments come after stars including comedian Sir Lenny Henry complained to the BBC, in a letter published in the Guardian, over its rebuking of Naga for saying US president Donald Trump’s call for a group of female Democrats to go back to their own countries was “embedded in racism.” A petition calling on the BBC to reverse its judgement on Ms Munchetty has attracted more than 7,000 signatures. “BBC minority staff are being told not to sign the letter or any petition and to stay clear of this one,” Mr Phillips told The Sunday Times. He added such warnings would breach the 2010 Equality Act, meaning staff could have a claim for harassment. “The first thing the director-general has to do is tell managers to back off,” he told the paper. A letter to the corporation, signed by Sir Lenny, Gina Yashere, Adrian Lester and dozens of other high profile BAME stars, told the BBC its position in rebuking Ms Munchetty was “deeply flawed” and “illegal”. It also said certain signatories to the letter had been contacted separately by a number of BBC journalists to “express their concern at a climate of fear” at the organisation.

SIPA USA/PA Images