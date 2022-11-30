Bear Grylls' 'Opportunity Clock' Idea Has Already Been Written Off As A Waste Of Time

Victoria Jones - PA Images via Getty Images Bear Grylls

Bear Grylls has revealed that he calls his alarm the “opportunity clock”, but no-one has time for this suggestion right now.

The British adventurer, known for pushing his own mental and physical limits through survival challenges, has revealed how he beats the morning blues – but we’re not sure anyone will be adopting this idea just yet.

He told the BBC Two series, ’Louis Theroux interviews...′ that (before having a freezing cold shower at “full cold to get that blast”) he tries to start the day with a boost by avoiding using the word alarm to describe the first object he encounters when he wakes up.

He explained: “My family takes the mick out of me a lot for the ‘opportunity clock’, but it is important. How we speak to each other and ourselves is important.

“Words have power. It’s a choice to speak kindly and positively.”

And while positive language is always good for your self-esteem, this proposal really hasn’t struck a chord with Twitter users.

I don't like to swear too much on here, but absolutely get to fuck with that shit. https://t.co/PAIvIevKJG — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) November 29, 2022

Many shared fascinating insights into their (turbulent) relationships with their “opportunity clocks” as they mocked Grylls’ suggestion.

It’s 5.45am … my ‘opportunity clock’ has gone off … I took it as an opportunity to knock it on the floor with my tired, angry opportunity hands. I now have the opportunity to buy a new clock. — Michael Booker (@MickBooker) November 30, 2022

Bear Grylls has renamed his alarm clock “an opportunity clock” because ‘alarm’ sounds negative.



Bet you call yours worse names! pic.twitter.com/rSrVMh6JHD — GARETH EVANS (@IAmGARETHEVANS) November 30, 2022

Sorry I'm late for work my opportunity clock didn't go off — Martyn (@MartynBattle) November 29, 2022

Nothing makes me happier than hitting the opportunity clock so it shuts up for another 10 mins. — DBM Motion Graphics (@madebydbm) November 29, 2022

if there’s one thing I’ll never, never call my alarm clock at 6.40am it’s an opportunity clock — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) November 29, 2022

Some joked that it was just misleading to rename your alarm like that...

Similarly I have renamed my smoke alarm a “smoke opportunity” https://t.co/eee3mjFWd2 — Callum May (@callummay) November 29, 2022

"I don't want to opportunity anyone, but the house is on fire" https://t.co/YKPZYCBSgx — Archie Barnett (he/him) (@rchieyes) November 30, 2022

...while others recalled another famous figure’s divisive advice on time management.

Former Love Island star Molly Mae urged the public to be more proactive by claiming, “we all have the same 24 hours in a day”, a remark which was later dragged on social media and which the influencer apologised for.

“We all have the same 24 hours on the opportunity clock”



- Molly Mae x Bear https://t.co/SYLENpJJoG — Christopher🦝 (@chrismegrath) November 30, 2022

It also reminded others of the professional social media platform LinkedIn. Need we say more?

Big ‘LinkedIn Thought Leader’ vibe to this. https://t.co/cxflPmqj1X — Ian Greenhill (@ohjawbone) November 29, 2022

Former deputy PM Nick Clegg even got a shoutout, having previously vowed to speak up for “alarm clock Britain” back in 2011. This supposedly referred to those on middle and low incomes, but there was often debate about just which demographic Clegg was speaking to at the time.

If only Nick Clegg had spoken of Opportunity Clock Britain how different things might have been! https://t.co/RosWyBTcYg — AB (@botzarelli) November 29, 2022