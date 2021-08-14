You are reading Anywhere But Here, our summer-long series on travel at home and abroad, serving up the information and inspiration you need.

When we see a beautiful field of flowers, it makes us want to do one of two things: pick them or post a pic of them.

Well, we’re in luck, as it’s the Flower Farmers’ Big Weekend from August 13-15 – an invitation for flower lovers to meet growers from across the UK, explore their fields, pick an arm (or posy) full, where allowed – and generally learn what goes on behind the scenes to produce these incredible blooms.

In fact, the PYO (pick-your-own) flower scene is only growing in popularity in this country, so much so that the team at holidaycottages.co.uk have rounded up some of the prettiest flower fields to visit over the summer months.

Try not snapping this lot to the gram – we know you won’t be able to resist.

1. Dahlia Beach, Millets Farm, Oxfordshire

Millets Farm claims to be the UK’s largest pick-your-own spot for dahlias – very much the flower of the moment. As well as PYO, the farm runs workshops, such as a guide to growing borders, which takes place on the pink double decker Dahlia Beach bus.

2. Strawberry Fields, Lifton, Devon

Lifton Farm marks the changing of the seasons with an evolving range of pick-your-own experiences from strawberries to maize to sunflowers to pumpkins. August is very much sunflower time – and the farm shop is also worth a visit.

Strawberry Fields, Lifton, Devon, PL16 0DE

3. Flower Fields at Wyke Manor Estate, Worcestershire

As well as more sunflowers, the main attraction at Wyke Manor Estate is the Confetti Field, which is harvested to create petal confetti every summer. Check out the virtual field online first to plot your day.

Wick, Pershore, Worcestershire WR10 3NZ

4. Vine House Farm, Lincolnshire

Vine House Farm’s main business is bird food, but their sunflower fields are also spectacular and best seen in August. Don’t miss the shop and cafe too.

Main Road, Deeping St Nicholas, Spalding PE11 3DG

5. Blooming Green, Kent

Blooming Green’s pick-your-own haven is open every Saturday between June and October, and is particularly popular with those doing a DIY wedding. Flowers don’t get much fresher and the tea and cake is also rated very highly.

Loddington Farm, Linton, Maidstone ME17 4AG

6. Cairnie Fruit Farm, Fife

Cairnie Fruit Farm spans 120 acres of Scottish countryside and is open between June and September to visitors. It’s hard to pick what to pick: succulent berries and cherries or sunflowers and other blooms from the beautiful fields of Fife.

Cairnie, Cupar KY15 4QD

