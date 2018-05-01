In temperamental weather when you’re cold one minute and warm the next, lip balms are a must in any handbag, back pocket or, if possible, attached to a chain around your neck.

Some moisturisers for your pout contain balm-y additives such as beeswax and lanolin (also known as sheep’s wool grease), which means they’re not suitable for vegans, but there are alternatives that don’t include animal derived ingredients.

We’ve rounded up a selection that are made even more special by how stylish their packaging is. Some have cute retro tins, others have a more retro medicinal aesthetic. Keep balm and carry on.