    • STYLE
    01/05/2018 07:03 BST

    Vegan Lip Balms That Will Look Stylish In Your Handbag

    Pretty packaging + animal derived ingredient free = yes please.

    In temperamental weather when you’re cold one minute and warm the next, lip balms are a must in any handbag, back pocket or, if possible, attached to a chain around your neck. 

    Some moisturisers for your pout contain balm-y additives such as beeswax and lanolin (also known as sheep’s wool grease), which means they’re not suitable for vegans, but there are alternatives that don’t include animal derived ingredients.

    We’ve rounded up a selection that are made even more special by how stylish their packaging is. Some have cute retro tins, others have a more retro medicinal aesthetic. Keep balm and carry on.

    • Lip Butter
      Lip Butter, £10.89, Revolve
    • Cowshed
      Natural Lip Balm, £6, Cowshed
    • Jack Black
      Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm, £7.25, Coggles
    • EvyJoAndCo
      Minted Coffee Lip Balm, £8.17, Envy Jo And Co via Etsy
    • Bloomtown
      Bloomtown Avo Mint Balm, £4.80, Bloomtown via Etsy
    • BandSApothecary
      Tinted Lip Balm, £6.50, BandSApothecary via Etsy
    • Dr Bronner
      Organic Lip Balm, £2.99, Dr Bronner via Natural Collection
    • Le Labo
      Lip Balm, £10, Le Labo via Liberty London
    • Dr Paw Paw
      Peach Pink Lip Balm, £6.52, Dr Pawpaw via Amazon
    • Herbivore
      Coco Rose Coconut Oil Lip Polish, £14.56, Herbivore via Sephora

