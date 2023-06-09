Good News – We Should Be Rotting In Bed

skynesher via Getty Images

I don’t know if it’s because I’m getting older – or maybe internet trends really are getting worse – but it feels like I haven’t enjoyed a TikTok fad for a while now.

That’s until I heard about bed rotting, the Gen Z trend that involves, well... rotting in bed.

But all of them adhere to the basic rules of the craft: go to bed, stay there, and “rot” until you feel suitably rested.

Behold a master at work:



So... why is this even a thing?

Bed rotting might seem like a waste of time, and considering most of the people doing it are young (usually young women), it can be hard to feel like the practice is worthwhile.

But perhaps that’s the point. After all, the trend is going viral on TikTok – home of the exhausting-sounding Clean Girl routine, the endless pilates videos, the hyper-organised fridges, and even – yes, really – a recent-ish fixation with getting up at 5AM.

“Our existences are all about being streamlined, efficient and productive, and while that has its benefits, it can also feel stifling, leading to the kind of overwhelm that actually paralyses us from doing anything,” says Stylist.

So it’s no wonder TikTok users like this one started being upfront on the site. Bed-rotting is “not on (her) vision board, but if (she’s) honest, it’s what (she) craves!” she says.

“It isn’t about staying in bed instead of going to work. If anything, it’s the opposite of pulling a sickie; it’s about self-care and wellness,” says The Guardian. They refer to bed rotting as “quilt without the guilt.”

Sloths were always too cute to be considered a sin, anyway.



OK, but is there a limit?

I mean, it’s laying in bed doing nothing. Of course there is.

Not being able to get out of bed might for days sound familiar to some of you as a symptom of

depression.Psychiatrist Dr. Jessi Gold said in her TikTok that bed rotting can be a symptom of depression and anxiety, and challenges us to ask ourselves whether “the sleep is restorative or avoidant.”

She asks, “are you sleeping because you want to avoid being awake” due to stress, or “are you sleeping because you actually need it?“



She suggests reading a book, journalling, or running – “whatever works for you,” she says.

Which is technically sage advice, but this doesn’t seem to be anything posters don’t know already.

One TikTok user wrote the caption ”‘it’s called depression’ ya I’m aware babes xx” on her bed-rotting video. Another says that the occasional seven-hour bed rot just helps her when she’s having a bad day.

I reckon it’s like any other trend – there’s a healthy and an unhealthy way to engage with skincare fads, popular workouts, food crazes, journalling, and even meditation.

Do, of course, see your doctor if your mental health is affecting your ability to live your life well.

But otherwise, as the Evening Standard says: “there are Boomer bed rotters too and they spent their twenties having a lovely time with their university grants and buying enormous period homes in London, with tiny mortgages, even if they didn’t work in finance.

“Today’s twenty-somethings, however, are staring down the barrel of never being able to own a home as well as navigating a cost of living crisis and an epidemic of poor mental health: let them take a break away from the daily grind however they please.”

With that, I’m going back to bed.

