A blaze started at the five-storey building, which is now home to a Primark store, on Tuesday and as of Wednesday morning, a 45-metre police cordon was still in place as firefighters continued to battle the flames.

Liam McBurney - PA Images via Getty Images Firefighters were still hosing down the building on Wednesday morning

The company in charge of Belfast city centre management has tweeted an updated list of road closures:

Cordon in place at the following junctions: Donegall Pl/ Fountain Lane /Castle Lane at KFC. Fountain St./Fountain Lane at Fountain Bar/Castle St./Queen St / Chapel Lane at Hercules Bar/Royal Avenue /Rosemary St. /Berry Street at H&M building/ Castle Pl/Lombard St./Cornmarket

#MET Ongoing delays & disruption to bus services operating in/out of Belfast City Centre due to yesterday fire at Bank Buildings, please allow extra time for your journey. See links for latest updates https://t.co/RfHxAYsxIj ^CD

Alan O’Neill, from the Northern Ireland Fire Service, told the BBC: “We’ve been cooling [the building] from the outside, but it is going to take a bit more time to get the fire out – we’re likely to be there for the next couple of days.

“It certainly has been very challenging and they did extremely well to prevent it speaking to the neighbouring buildings of Tesco and Zara.”

Shoppers and staff were evacuated from the building at about 11am on Tuesday and huge plumes of black smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof.