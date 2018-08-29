Parts of Belfast city centre remain closed following a fire which left the city’s historic Bank Buildings “at risk of imminent collapse”.
A blaze started at the five-storey building, which is now home to a Primark store, on Tuesday and as of Wednesday morning, a 45-metre police cordon was still in place as firefighters continued to battle the flames.
Overnight, the floors inside the building collapsed but the exterior remains in place.
The company in charge of Belfast city centre management has tweeted an updated list of road closures:
Belfast’s metro system has also been affected:
Alan O’Neill, from the Northern Ireland Fire Service, told the BBC: “We’ve been cooling [the building] from the outside, but it is going to take a bit more time to get the fire out – we’re likely to be there for the next couple of days.
“It certainly has been very challenging and they did extremely well to prevent it speaking to the neighbouring buildings of Tesco and Zara.”
Shoppers and staff were evacuated from the building at about 11am on Tuesday and huge plumes of black smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof.
The Bank Buildings was built in 1785 and after serving as a bank, it became the residence of the Bishop of Down and Connor.
In 1805, it was converted into a shop, and has remained an outlet for retail ever since. Primark took over the building in 1979 and restored it to its former glory.
The future of the structure is currently in doubt and as officials wait to see the extent of the damage, the Belfast Buildings Trust (BBT) has called for it to be restored.
Shane Quinn, BBT development manager, said: “In reality, the full extent of the damage will take time to assess.
“Rebuilding will require creativity and hard effort, and we hope that the city and the building’s owners will make every effort possible to make sure that the Bank Buildings once again brings life to the city’s heart.”