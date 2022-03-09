UK Considers Sending Anti-Air Missiles To Ukraine Warning: 'We Will Not Back Down'

Ben Wallace and President Zelenskyy HuffPost UK

Ben Wallace has revealed the UK is looking at sending anti-air missiles to Ukraine, warning Putin that the West “will not back down”.

The defence secretary said they were “exploring” a donation of Starstreak high-velocity manned portable anti-air missiles to the country.

Advertisement

They are a close-range weapons system, used by the British Army, that can target helicopters and high-speed ground attack aircraft.

Starstreak can be fired from a launcher rested on the shoulder of an operator on the ground or mounted on an armoured vehicle.

Advertisement

Wallace also told the Commons that Britain had now supplied 3,615 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine and will shortly be supplying a small consignment of Javelin anti-tank missiles.

In a response to a request from Ukraine, the UK is exploring "the donation of Starstreak high velocity man portable anti-air missiles" Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says



This system "remains within the definition of defensive weapons," he tells MPshttps://t.co/3j2m6LSD36 pic.twitter.com/FaWN3TakOq — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) March 9, 2022

The cabinet minister told MPs: “In response to a Ukrainian request, the government has taken the decision to explore the donation of Starstreak high-velocity manned portable anti-air missiles.

Advertisement

“We believe that this system will remain within the definition of defensive weapons but will allow the Ukrainian force to better defend their skies.

“We shall also be increasing the supplies of rations, medical equipment and other non-lethal military aid.”

Wallace added: “President Putin should be and can be in no doubt that the international community is united against his actions.

“It remains strong and will not back down.”

Advertisement

The senior Tory said the Russians were “changing their tactics” so the Ukrainians needed to do so too.

He highlighted the “horrific devastation” inflicted on civilian areas by Russian artillery and air strikes, describing it as “indiscriminate and murderous”.

However, Wallace stressed that the UK government is “bound by the decision to supply defensive systems” to prevent an escalation of war.

The UK cannot put boots on the ground or take an active role in Ukraine because they fear it would risk full-scale war with Russia.

Ukraine is not a Nato member – although it has requested membership. If British or Nato troops were put on the ground, the situation could rapidly escalate.