'Some People Won't Get Back' – UK Defence Secretary Breaks Down Over Afghanistan Crisis

Defence secretary Ben Wallace broke down live on air as he feared some people who helped the British effort in Afghanistan “would not get back”. Wallace, a former soldier, laid the blame for the current turmoil firmly at the feet of former US president Donald Trump, who signed a deal with the Taliban to initiate the withdrawal of US troops by September. The UK is currently in the process of evacuating British officials and diplomats as well as local Afghans, including translators, who helped the British war effort over the past 20 years.

That moment UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace broke down on LBC when talking about #Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/8zaKjvxWv3 — Sophia Sleigh (@SophiaSleigh) August 16, 2021

But Wallace warned that “some people won’t get back”. “We are only now in Afghanistan and have been for the last two weeks to process those people - we’re not… doing other diplomatic functions, we are simply there to process all those British passport holders and all those people we have an obligation to,” he told LBC. “And you know, our men and women of our armed forces are risking their lives in doing that, but that is the right thing to do. They’ve risked their lives the last 20 years. “At the very least, our obligation has to be as many of these people through the pipeline as possible, but I think I also said, it’s a deep part of regret for me, that some people get back - some people won’t get back, and we will have to do our best and third countries to process those people.” Presenter Nick Ferrari asked: “Why do you feel it so personally, Mr Wallace? Clearly emotional, he replied: “Because I’m a soldier… because it’s sad, and the west has done what it’s done and we have to do our very best to get people out and stand by our obligations.” On Sunday night, the democratically elected president Ashraf Ghani fled Kabul, paving the way for the Taliban to take control of the capital city. The historic moment prompted thousands of desperate Afghans to descend on the airport in an attempt to flee the country and the impending Taliban rule.

- via Getty Images Afghans crowd at the tarmac of the Kabul airport to flee the country.