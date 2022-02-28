Cabinet Split As Defence Secretary Says Brits Should Not Join Ukrainian Resistance

Boris Johnson's cabinet is split over what British volunteers can do over the Ukrainian conflict with Russia Getty/Sky News

Speaking to Sky News, he said: “Unless you are properly trained, there are better ways to contribute to the security of Ukraine.”

He explained: “Liz Truss is right to say that definitely for all of us it is a just cause.

“It is a sovereign country being threatened, or actually invaded by a Russian state, and that’s something we can all stand up against.”

But Wallace encouraged people not to travel to Ukraine, insisting: “If you’re a UK citizen and you’re keen you help, come and join the Armed Forces.

“Our Armed Forces are contributing in a proper way. If you’re keen to help, come and join our Armed Forces there are lots of ways to help.”

He acknowledged that there are still people who will go to assist Ukraine, but advised against it.

“Well, I think what I would say, is unless you are properly trained, unless you are an experienced member of the Armed Forces, there are better ways to contribute to the experience of Ukraine [than to volunteer].

“The travel advice from the travel office is not to travel to Ukraine, you’ll put yourself in harm’s way.”

This appears to contradict Truss’ advice from Sunday where she told the BBC: “If people want to support that struggle I would support them in doing that.”

She later confirmed that even untrained UK citizens would have her backing as it is a personal decision for “each individual” to decide.

On LBC, Wallace did point out that although some of the “heroic battles” in Ukraine were fought by untrained citizens, that doesn’t mean UK citizens should do the same.

“If you are determined to go, be trained,” he said. “And if you are a current member of the Armed Forces, don’t go now – you’d be deserting.”

Wallace encouraged people to donate to the Ukrainian embassy instead if they wanted to assist with the ongoing conflict, as this contributes towards the lethal and non-lethal aid needed in the warzone.