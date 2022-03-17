Ben Wallace Thwarts Russian Prank Caller Pretending To Be Ukrainian PM

Defence secretary Ben Wallace James Manning via PA Wire/PA Images

Ben Wallace has blamed Russian “dirty tricks” after being pranked by someone claiming to be the Ukrainian prime minister.

In an apparent security breach, the hoax caller managed to get through to the defence secretary’s personal phone this afternoon.

They pretended to be Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal and began asking Wallace a series of questions.

After realising they were not who they claimed to be, the minister ended the call and revealed the “desperate” prank attempt on Twitter.

He said: “Today an attempt was made by an imposter claiming to be Ukrainian PM to speak with me. He posed several misleading questions and after becoming suspicious I terminated the call.

“No amount of Russian disinformation, distortion and dirty tricks can distract from Russia’s human rights abuses and illegal invasion of Ukraine. A desperate attempt.”

Wallace has been an outspoken critic of Vladimir Putin, claiming he had “gone full tonto” by invading Ukraine.