Vladimir Putin Has Gone 'Full Tonto' By Invading Ukraine, Says Ben Wallace

Vladimir Putin takes part in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow's Alexander Garden Alexei Nikolsky via Getty Images

Vladimir Putin has gone “full tonto” by invading Ukraine, according to defence secretary Ben Wallace.

He also suggested the Scots Guards could “kicked the backside” of the Russian president, just as they had done to Tsar Nicholas I in the Crimean War in 1853.

Wallace’s comments come after Boris Johnson accused Putin of behaving “in an illogical and irrational frame of mind”.

Wallace, who is a former Scots Guards officer, made the comments as he chatted with serving military personnel at the Horse Guards building in Westminster.

He said: “It’s going to be a busy Army. Unfortunately we’ve got a busy adversary now in Putin, who has gone full tonto.”

Wallace said the UK has 1,000 personnel on stand-by to respond to the crisis, adding: “The Scots Guards kicked the backside of Tsar Nicholas I in 1853 in Crimea – we can always do it again.”

He continued: “Tsar Nicholas I made the same mistake Putin did… he had no friends, no alliances.”

He made his remarks as the prime minister confirmed that more British weapons will be sent to Ukraine in response to the looming threat of a full-scale invasion by Russia.

At prime minister’s questions, he said: “In light of the increasingly threatening behaviour from Russia, and in line with our previous support, the UK will shortly be providing a further package of military support to Ukraine.

“This will include lethal aid in the form of defensive weapons and non-lethal aid.”