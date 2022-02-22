Boris Johnson walked out when Chris Bryant was asking him a question in the Commons BBC Parliament

Boris Johnson slipped out of the House of Commons while Labour MP Chris Bryant was raising an important point of order about the sanctions on Russia.

The prime minister was answering queries from MPs about the UK’s new sanctions against Russia after the country invaded two separatist regions of Ukraine.

The UK has sanctioned five Russian banks while the assets of three “high net wealth” individuals, Gennady Timchenko, Boris Rotenberg and Igor Rotenberg, will be frozen, and they will be banned from travelling to the UK.

Johnson said: “This is the first tranche, the first barrage of what we are prepared to do and we hold further sanctions at readiness to be deployed.”

He then faced a series of questions from incredulous MPs asking for harsher actions against Russian president Vladimir Putin after he encouraged troops in Ukraine.

When Labour MP Margaret Hodge asked why dozens more “high net wealth” individuals had not been targeted, Johnson seemed to suggest Roman Abramovich – Russian billionaire and Chelsea FC owner – is “already facing sanctions”.

But just a few minutes later, when Labour’s Chris Bryant was permitted to ask a question by the Speaker of the House, the prime minister could be seen making a hasty exit.

Bryant said: “I hope the prime minister could just stay for a brief moment?

“It relates to what he said about Roman Abramovich...”

Once Johnson had left, Bryant said to the Commons: “I don’t think it’s a courtesy to the house when the prime minister leaves in that way.”

"I hope the PM can just stay for a brief moment, as it relates to what he said about Roman Abramovich. I don't think that's a courtesy to the house when the Prime Minister leaves in that way... " pic.twitter.com/hbAvHezCXk — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) February 22, 2022

Bryant, who is the chair of the standards committee, said: “The prime minister said that Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned. As I understand it, that is not true.”

Bryant said Johnson’s claim that Abramovich was already facing sanctions was actually “untrue” and urged him to “correct the record” as soon as possible.

He added: “These are important moments of fact.”

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle then replied: “If a correction is necessary, I’m sure it will be forthcoming, ASAP.”

Abramovich is considered by some – including Putin’s opposition Alexei Navalny – to be close to Putin.