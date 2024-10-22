Bend It Like Beckham's Parminder Nagra Has Given An Intriguing Update On Possible Sequel To The Film

Kiera Knightly and Parminder Nagra in Bend It Like Beckham. Kintop Pictures

Fans hoping for a reunion of the original Bend It Like Beckham cast have an update from one of the film’s central stars.

While a sequel to the 2002 flick may not be essential, there have been calls for the beloved characters to reunite over 20 years later, and director Gurinder Chadha hasn’t ruled out the possibility.

Speaking to The Metro last year, Gurinder said: “I never really wanted to make a sequel to the film, because I just thought the way Parminder and Keira played it, and Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Archie Panjabi, I could never really follow that up and create that same magic in the same way,

“But with the recent success of football, I just feel like I’m starting to percolate an idea for a possible sequel of some kind.”

However, some cast members aren’t quite so certain.

via Associated Press

Speaking to Hello Magazine, Parminder Nagra who played Jess in the original film, said she wasn’t sure if she was interested in a sequel, saying: “I’d have to see,

“Well, to be honest with you, the first time [director Gurinder Chadha] brought the script when I was doing a theatre in Hammersmith, she said, ‘I’ve got this script with this girl playing football’ and I thought, ‘Who would want to watch a film about this girl playing football?’

“I said that then and look what happened. It was the first Western film to be shown on North Korea television, it was nuts. So, you know, I eat my words now, right? So I don’t know. Maybe.”