Benedict Cumberbatch has spoken out about the backlash to his appearance in Zoolander 2, in which he played a gender non-conforming character.

In 2016, Benedict played an androgynous model named All in the comedy sequel, with his character being at the centre of several jokes about their gender identity.

In a new interview with Penélope Cruz – who also appeared in Zoolander 2 – for Variety’s Actors On Actors series, the former Sherlock star admitted he now understood the “contention” surrounding his character.

“There was a lot of contention around the role, understandably now,” he explained, six years on from the controversy. “And I think in this era, my role would never be performed by anybody other than a trans actor.

“But I remember at the time not thinking of it necessarily in that regard, and it being more about two dinosaurs, two heteronormative clichés not understanding this new diverse world. But it backfired a little bit.”

Penélope then responded: “It was funny what you did.”

