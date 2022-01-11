Benedict Cumberbatch's W Magazine Cover Has Got Everyone Thinking The Same Thing

Benedict Cumberbatch has been unveiled as one of the cover stars for W magazine’s annual awards season issue, in a photo-shoot that sees him stepping outside of his usual comfort zone when it comes to fashion.
The former Sherlock star can be seen in action in Netflix’s new Western film Power Of The Dog, which debuted on the platform last month.
The movie won big at the Golden Globes over the weekend and could well be about to earn the British actor his second Oscar nomination for his performance as ranch owner Phil Burbank.
In honour of his stand-out performance, Benedict was chosen to take part in W’s “W Does Hollywood” issue alongside fellow actors like Kristen Stewart, Jennifer Hudson and Adam Driver.
Benedict’s cover sees him striking a pose in an all-yellow ensemble, which includes tinted sunglasses, a floral shirt and a matching bucket hat.
And as the cover shot began doing the rounds online on Tuesday afternoon, many couldn’t help pointing out that Benedict’s new look was putting them in mind of a certain comedy character from the early 2000s…
Some had other ideas for what Benedict’s ensemble was putting them in mind of…
Meanwhile, of course, his fans were just loving the whole thing…
Lady Gaga, Gemma Chan, Tilda Swinton and her daughter Honor Swinton Byrne, Denzel Washington and Jessica Chastain have also been captured for W’s Best Performances issue.
Alongside Benedict’s interview within W magazine, he also sat down for an interview for the publication’s YouTube channel.