Benedict Cumberbatch's W Magazine Cover Has Got Everyone Thinking The Same Thing

Benedict Cumberbatch Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Benedict Cumberbatch has been unveiled as one of the cover stars for W magazine’s annual awards season issue, in a photo-shoot that sees him stepping outside of his usual comfort zone when it comes to fashion.

The former Sherlock star can be seen in action in Netflix’s new Western film Power Of The Dog, which debuted on the platform last month.

Advertisement

The movie won big at the Golden Globes over the weekend and could well be about to earn the British actor his second Oscar nomination for his performance as ranch owner Phil Burbank.

In honour of his stand-out performance, Benedict was chosen to take part in W’s “W Does Hollywood” issue alongside fellow actors like Kristen Stewart, Jennifer Hudson and Adam Driver.

Advertisement

Benedict’s cover sees him striking a pose in an all-yellow ensemble, which includes tinted sunglasses, a floral shirt and a matching bucket hat.

And as the cover shot began doing the rounds online on Tuesday afternoon, many couldn’t help pointing out that Benedict’s new look was putting them in mind of a certain comedy character from the early 2000s…

Advertisement

Ali G for W Magazine pic.twitter.com/TbttYkzKbW — Chris Mandle (@chris_mandle) January 11, 2022

Benedict Cumberbatch playing Ali G in future reboot confirmed (source: me) pic.twitter.com/HDSiRQyqwb — api lasso (@bluemaevor) January 11, 2022

why does he look like ali g https://t.co/rnrkyc8lgg — tal! (@fr0ggytal) January 11, 2022

that's Ali G for me https://t.co/Rvn0ZqD8F1 — 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐡 (@alpacinoswife) January 11, 2022

this is ali g in the multiverse of madness init https://t.co/x9M7mY31jg — stinkz🇲🇦 (@adamXcross) January 11, 2022

Some had other ideas for what Benedict’s ensemble was putting them in mind of…

okay leeds fest outfit https://t.co/Xa9EaiwEX8 — char ❤️‍🩹 (@fluctuatecore) January 11, 2022

crying they got him dressed like tyler the creator complete with the flowers too 😭😭 https://t.co/IoJHcy8YtN — + (@SlSTERNGHT) January 11, 2022

His 2015 art hoe era https://t.co/0VqG3fZMoZ — in a panoramic? (@_haaniyah_) January 11, 2022

Obsessed with the hipster Weekend at Bernie’s vibe https://t.co/u5vwl8ZGtC pic.twitter.com/sWZDwxr2fS — Rafa Sales Ross (@rafiews) January 11, 2022

Meanwhile, of course, his fans were just loving the whole thing…

benedict cumberbatch + flowers appreciation tweet pic.twitter.com/W5vW2cgQB0 — déia (@midnightmarvl) January 11, 2022

Little Benedict & mature Cumberbatch pic.twitter.com/X2zTTLh4ft — JilldarBC (@JilldarB) January 11, 2022

Now I need to see a film with Cumberbatch playing this character https://t.co/0W6P7p0xgI — In a Cinema Place (@a_cinema_place) January 11, 2022

Finally a male one that’s not a basic suit! https://t.co/DsIv21aKjA — Dulcinea del Toboso (@DulDulWat) January 11, 2022

Lady Gaga, Gemma Chan, Tilda Swinton and her daughter Honor Swinton Byrne, Denzel Washington and Jessica Chastain have also been captured for W’s Best Performances issue.

Alongside Benedict’s interview within W magazine, he also sat down for an interview for the publication’s YouTube channel.