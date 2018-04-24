Benefits ‘Not Covering Cost Of Essentials’ As Record Increase In Use Of Foodbanks Revealed

PA Wire/PA Images More people than ever are relying on foodbanks, new figures have revealed

More people than ever are relying on foodbanks because benefit levels are not covering the cost of essentials, a charity has revealed. New data published by the Trussell Trust shows its network of foodbanks handed out 1,332,952 three-day emergency food parcels to struggling families, a 13% increase on the previous year. The charity has highlighted that a shortfall in welfare payments is the biggest and fastest growing reason for referrals to a foodbank. The category “low income – benefits, not earning” accounts for 28% of referrals across the UK, compared to 26% last year. Emma Revie, chief executive of the charity, which is the largest foodbank operator in the UK, called for benefit levels to be increased in line with inflation to ensure payments keep pace with the cost of living, particularly for disabled people and families with dependent children.

She said: “As a nation we expect no one should be left hungry or destitute – illness, disability, family breakdown or the loss of a job could happen to any of us, and we owe it to each other to make sure sufficient financial support is in place when we need it most. “It’s hard to break free from hunger if there isn’t enough money coming in to cover the rising cost of absolute essentials like food and housing. For too many people staying above water is a daily struggle. It’s completely unacceptable that anyone is forced to turn to a foodbank as a result. “Universal Credit (UC) is the future of our benefits system. It’s vital we get it right and ensure levels of payment keep pace with the rising cost of essentials, particularly for groups of people we know are already more likely to need a foodbank - disabled people, people dealing with an illness, families with children and single parents.”