For a lot of omnivores and vegetarians, eggs are a dietary staple. Not only are they great in the nutritional department, but they’re also tremendously versatile - you can not only cook them in many ways, but they are great for more than just breakfast.
The NHS recommends eggs as part of a healthy, balanced diet and says there is “no recommended limit on how many eggs people should eat”. While there have previously been concerns over the cholesterol content in eggs, people looking to lower their cholesterol should focus on cutting down on saturated fat, not eggs. “You only need to cut down on eggs if you have been told to do so by your GP or dietitian,” the NHS adds.
Intrigued about all the other ways eggs are great? Here are five reasons to start your day with an egg.
1. They could boost heart health.
A new study published in the journal Heart suggests people who consume an egg a day could significantly reduce their risk of stroke and heart disease compared to those who don’t.
2. They contain protein.
Eggs are a great source of protein, which is essential for growth and repair of the body and muscles, while also providing much-needed energy. One medium-sized boiled egg contains 6-7g of protein. On average, men should consume 55g a day, while women should have 45g - so before you’ve even left for work, you’ve chipped away at your recommended intake.
3. They’re a decent source of vitamin D.
Vitamin D is essential for controlling the amount of calcium and phosphate in your body, which keep bones, teeth and muscles healthy. The vitamin can be hard to come by, especially during the winter in the UK. But eggs are one of the foods which can give you a natural vitamin D boost (specifically the yolk). Eggs also contain vitamins B12, A, E, K and B6, as well as calcium and zinc.
4. They’re great for your liver and brain.
The yolk of an egg contains around 115mg of choline, according to Holland and Barrett, which is crucial for supporting liver function but also helps cognitive function. In other words, it’s great for keeping your memory sharp and your concentration at work on point. (So long, procrastination central!)
5. You’ll never get bored.
Eggs are pretty versatile - not only can you team them up with all kinds of foods but you can also cook them in myriad of ways. You can poach them, boil them, scramble them, fry them or pop them in an omelette - that’s basically a different way for every week day. The NHS notes that the healthiest way to cook them is boiling or poaching them, without adding salt.