For a lot of omnivores and vegetarians, eggs are a dietary staple. Not only are they great in the nutritional department, but they’re also tremendously versatile - you can not only cook them in many ways, but they are great for more than just breakfast.

The NHS recommends eggs as part of a healthy, balanced diet and says there is “no recommended limit on how many eggs people should eat”. While there have previously been concerns over the cholesterol content in eggs, people looking to lower their cholesterol should focus on cutting down on saturated fat, not eggs. “You only need to cut down on eggs if you have been told to do so by your GP or dietitian,” the NHS adds.

Intrigued about all the other ways eggs are great? Here are five reasons to start your day with an egg.