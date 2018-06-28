I Lost My Son To A Brain Tumour - The Law Must Change To Help Bereaved Parents

It’s hard to believe this now, but I honestly thought I would be okay when my son Raj died. After all, I had known for months that his condition was terminal. Unlike some parents, I had been given time to prepare for this loss. I convinced myself I could deal with it.

I knew I would have no regrets about the way Raj had lived his short life, or doubts about whether I had tried everything possible to save him.

In the days and weeks after he died, I was kept busy. We had prayers at home followed by Raj’s funeral. I carried on. I made plans to raise more money for The Brain Tumour Charity through The Raj Rana Fund, which we set up after Raj was diagnosed.

And then it happened. About three weeks after Raj’s funeral, I felt my heart explode. Smashed into a million pieces. It was a physical sensation as much as an emotional one.

I struggled to comprehend how I could be feeling so terrible. I kept thinking: ’Come on Suk.. .you spent so much time with Raj. You made the most of everything. You tried everything you could. You knew this was going to happen.’

It was then I realised what grief really is. It can’t be controlled or planned. You can’t rush it. The realisation hit me. Grief could be a forever thing.

My manager had attended Raj’s funeral and I’d said to her there: ‘I’m coming back soon!’

She told me: ‘Whenever you are ready, Suki.’