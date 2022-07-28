Bernard Cribbins Dominic Lipinski via PA Wire/PA Images

Tributes have been pouring in for veteran actor and “national treasure” Bernard Cribbins following the news of his death.

Bernard’s career in the entertainment industry spanned seven decades, with his varied on-screen credits ranging from Carry On Films and The Wombles to The Railway Children and Doctor Who.

Advertisement

On Monday, it was announced that the star had died at the age of 93, with those who knew and worked with him quickly taking to social media to pay their respects.

Screenwriter Russell T Davies – who helmed Doctor Who during Bernard’s stint in the BBC show – was among the first to pay tribute, sharing his personal memories of working with the screen legend.

“His first day was on location with Kylie Minogue, but all eyes, even Kylie’s, were on Bernard,” Russell recalled. “He’d turned up with a suitcase full of props, just in case, including a rubber chicken. And what an actor. Oh, really though, what a wonderful actor.”

Advertisement

Other public figures who worked with or were inspired by Benard – including Lizo Mzimba, Elaine Paige and Sanjeev Bhaskar – also shared their own personal tributes following the news of his death:

Bernard Cribbins has died at the age of 93. From the Wombles to Wilf in Doctor Who he entertained generation after generation. A genuine national treasure #RIPBernardCribbins pic.twitter.com/PrwxKv6kpJ — lizo mzimba (@lizo_mzimba) July 28, 2022

I'm so very sad. My dear pal Bernard Cribbins has died. We met on Anything Goes & kept our 'Friendship' for over 33 yrs. A very special man of many talents. Funny, kind, genuine, always had a smile on his face & a quip. One of the good guys. I will miss him so very much. RIP pic.twitter.com/9KrDUUuKMv — Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) July 28, 2022

Simply wonderful Bernard Cribbins RIP ♥️🎥♥️📺 pic.twitter.com/Sng4asrGGr — Kath 🇺🇦💙🙀❄️🇪🇺✊🏾 (@KathyBurke) July 28, 2022

Oh no. Not Bernard Cribbins. #RIP — Simon McCoy (@SimonMcCoyTV) July 28, 2022

Advertisement

It was so special to work with Bernard Cribbins - king of props and stories to make hair curl - RIP #OldJacksBoat ⁦@bbccomedy⁩ pic.twitter.com/Qw3rSQkjGe — Helen Lederer (@HelenLederer) July 28, 2022

Goodbye to my favourite childhood narrator/actor who brought such life and warmth to The Wombles #BernardCribbins pic.twitter.com/dbGq3nGNxt — sunetra sarker (@sarker) July 28, 2022

I grew up watching him and then so did my kids. Thanks for making my boys laugh. Bernard Cribbins RIP pic.twitter.com/A3hEYNrEUx — Iain Lee (@iainlee) July 28, 2022

RIP Bernard Cribbins. What an absolute legend. He was 93 pic.twitter.com/Whz1K7o2zh — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) July 28, 2022

Advertisement

Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of Bernard Cribbins, who sadly passed away at the age of 93.



We'll be having a cheese salad for lunch, in honour of his memorable appearance in Fawlty Towers. pic.twitter.com/wUc57k9jy0 — GOLD (@goldchannel) July 28, 2022

Bernard’s agent said: “His career spanned seven decades with such diverse work ranging from films like The Railway Children and the Carry On series, hit 60s song Right Said Fred, a notorious guest on Fawlty Towers and narrating The Wombles.

“He worked well into his 90s, recently appearing in Doctor Who and the CBeebies series Old Jack’s Boat. He lost his wife of 66 years, Gill, last year.

“Bernard’s contribution to British entertainment is without question. He was unique, typifying the best of his generation, and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him.”

Advertisement