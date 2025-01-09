The Best Ab Exercise To Try If You Always Get Back Pain

Jonathan Borba via Unsplash

Exercising more is the second most common New Year’s resolution among Brits this year, YouGov data says.

Whether you’re simply trying to do what’s best for your age group or hoping to run your first marathon, though, a strong core is key.

The Mayo Clinic says that strong core muscles make most workouts easier and safer, help to protect your back and can even prevent falls.

That’s all well and good, but what if the crunch, twists and sit-ups most of us associate with core workouts wreak havoc on your back to begin with?

Good news ― one of the best deep core workouts doesn’t involve getting off the floor at all.

What’s the best core exercise for back pain?

The “dead bug” exercise “helps prevent and relieve low back pain by protecting your lower back,” Healthline says.

I’ve tried it myself and love it ― not only is it very kind to my back and neck, but I really feel its deep core strengthening power the day after too.

The move involves lying with your back flat on the mat, lifting your arms straight up so your elbows are above your shoulders, and lifting your legs so your knees are above your hips

Once you’ve assumed the start position, slowly lower one leg (straightening it as you go) and the opposite arm until they nearly touch the floor.

Keep your lower back neutral to engage your core.

Then, slowly bring your leg and arm back to the start position and repeat the move with the other arm and leg.

A 2019 study in the exercise journal Strength and Conditioning recommended the exercise for people with lower back pain ― in order, eventually, to help protect their spine.

What are some common dead bug mistakes?

Speaking to Nike, physical therapist Bill Kelley said: “The biggest error with the dead bugs is letting the back arch up while extending the arm and leg.”

He added: “The back needs to remain fully in contact with the floor. If the vertebrae lift up, the exercise will not be effective in serving its goal.”

I find it helpful to try to put my hand under my lower back while I’m lying down. If I can do it easily, I usually need to press it into the mat a little more.

Otherwise, though, the exercise is mercifully hard to mess up.

Unlike with sit-ups and crunches, you don’t run the risk of yanking your neck into days-long discomfort; it doesn’t run the Russian twist risk of hunching and twisting your back either.

