Winter is coming. And snow is already falling across the UK, with more on the way. There’s little enjoyable about snow apart from seeing all the tiny babies wrapped up in glorified sleeping bags – aka snowsuits. Whatever your baby’s style, we’ve rounded up the best from the high street to get your little one ready for the freeze. Dinosaur dude

George by Asda

Dinosaurs are all the rage at the moment, and this snowsuit is fleece lined and shower resistant, so you can keep your little dude on trend and cozy in this snazzy number. Perfect. Navy Dinosaur Hooded Faux Fur Trim Snowsuit with Mittens, George by Asda, £14. Paw-some

John Lewis

We’re in love with this cat print snowsuit. The zips make for easy changing, and it’s showerproof to keep the little one dry. It comes in sizes 0 to 3 years, but it’s worth mentioning sizes 9 months and up don’t have enclosed feet, to allow for boots. Cat Print Wadded Snowsuit, John Lewis, £30-32 Space invaders

Monsoon

Jazz up your baby’s wardrobe with this spacey suit. Super snug, borg lined and shower resistant, not to mention - spaceships! Space print snowsuit, Monsoon, £31.50 Foxy Favourite

Tu by Sainsbury's

Pink snow fox quilted snowsuit, Tu by Sainsbury’s, £12 This pink perfection is guaranteed to bring the aww factor to the snow. We love the kangaroo pocket and the removable mittens and feet, plus it’s fleece lined and double zipped for coziness. Raw-some

JoJo Maman Bebe

Dinosaur Fleece Lined All-In-One, JoJo Maman Bebe, £49 Go full dinosaur in this fleece snowsuit. It’s specifically designed to be wind and rain resistant, and hello - spikes on the hood! Khaki King (or Queen)

Matalan

Unisex Quilted Snowsuit, Matalan, £15 Bundle your baby up in this fab fleece lined snowsuit. The khaki is super stylish, but it’s still functional with it’s neck to ankle zip and cozy faux fur hood. Jungle fever

All over animal print snowsuit, M&S, £22-24 Get ready for winter winter in this sweet suit. Fully lined, and complete with two rows of poppers for easy access, this is a fave. Rainbow result

Mothercare

Little bird rainbow snowsuit, Mothercare, £21 We love this subtle but snazzy design, and that it’s still functional and cozy. Result.