Here's The Exact Temperature A Sleep Expert Says Your Bedroom Should Be

puttapon via Getty Images

Those of us who regularly wake up at three in the morning and struggle to go back to sleep will know the desperate search for effective sleeping hacks all too well.

Advertisement

But if those aren’t working as well as you thought – or if you’re just looking for a comfier kip – clinical psychologist Dr Micheal Breus, who’s a Diplomate of the American Board of Sleep Medicine and a Fellow of The American Academy of Sleep Medicine, says you might want to adjust your thermostat.

After all, “both heat and cold exposure during sleep can cause a person to wake more during the night,” he explains on Sleep Doctor’s site.

What’s the best temperature to sleep in?

Well, there are obviously some caveats, like whether or not you sleep nude and how heavy your blanket is, the doctor says.

But generally speaking, “experts suggest an air temperature between about 65 and 68°F [18-20°C] is optimal for sleeping,” Dr Breus shared.

Advertisement

That’s because temperature affects our Circadian rhythm, as well as our different sleep stages.

In the first three non-rapid eye movement (NREM) stages, your body temperature lowers and your heartbeat slows down.

Sleeping in a cooler room can make entering this stage easier, as anyone who’s struggled through a heatwave knows.

When you enter rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, your body’s core temperature rises again.

At this stage, very cold temperatures are more likely to wake you up before your sleep cycle is complete than warmer temps, Dr Breus added.

“Most people wake up between 1 and 3 am and that’s partially because our body temperature starts to rise halfway through the night,” he explained.

“Find ways to stay cool all night.”

Any other tips?

It’s good news for fellow night showerers ― Dr Breus says “Showering or bathing in warm water before bed produces a cooling effect that can help you fall asleep more quickly and sleep longer.”

Advertisement

The cool-down period has been associated with better, longer-lasting sleep, he added.