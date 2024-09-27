Noticing This Sleep Change Could Indicate SAD

Westend61 via Getty Images

As September draws to an end, those of us who experience Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) may be starting to notice our mood dip.

The common condition affects up to two million people in the UK, Nuffield Health says, and may be caused by a lack of sunlight.

It can feel a lot like depression, affecting sufferers’ mood, desire to socialise, appetite, sleep and self-esteem.

It can even change your libido and interest in hobbies.

While the condition looks a lot like depression, though, it has some distinct qualities, healthcare provider The Mayo Clinic says.

The biggest one of these, of course, is that SAD is seasonal. But another sign shows up in your sleep.

How does Seasonal Affective Disorder affect sleep differently to depression?

While disturbed sleep is a common sign of both depression and SAD, depression makes “it difficult to fall asleep at night” and can lead to “waking up very early in the morning.”

This can happen with SAD too, but the seasonal kind tends to cause oversleeping and struggling to get up in the morning rather than making you get up at 3am.

Mayo Clinic says oversleeping is “specific to winter-onset SAD”, while the NHS shared that SAD can lead to “sleeping for longer than normal and finding it hard to get up in the morning.”

You can oversleep while depressed, but sleep disturbances almost always take the form of sleeping more and struggling to get up in SAD cases, they say.

Is there anything else we should know?

Mayo Clinic adds that while depression and SAD can both affect your appetite, SAD tends to lead to a “craving for foods high in carbohydrates.”

Both the NHS and the Mayo Clinic agree that SAD tends to make you gain weight, while depression can cause either weight gain or loss.

“You should consider seeing the GP if you think you might have SAD and you’re struggling to cope,” the NHS says.

Your doctor might be able to help you develop a plan using sunlight, exercise, light therapy, counselling or medications.

Similarly, speak to your GP if you suspect you have depression.

“Many people wait a long time before seeking help for depression, but it’s best not to delay,” the NHS advises.