17 Celebs Who Went All Out With Their Halloween Costumes This Year

Some of our favourite celeb Halloween costumes of 2024 BBC/Instagram

Scrolling through social media over spooky season really does take on new levels of escapism. Look, there’s someone you went to uni with doing the Joker again. And there’s your distant ex doing a haphazard Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as a couples costume. Fun.

But while we appreciate they have the upper hand thanks to glam squads and unlimited budgets, but there’s still nothing we love more than seeing what celebrities pull out of the bag every year for Halloween.

This time around, there’ve been some truly unpredictable costumes, with throwbacks galore, certain celebs going heavy on the prosthetics and a handful all paying homage to the same Hollywood icon.

Here are some of our favourite celebrity Halloween costumes of 2024…

Let’s start with the most outlandish of the lot – Janelle Monáe as E.T. (and, indeed, “Janelliott”)

Jennifer Hudson took a moment to pay tribute to a legendary diva on the Halloween special of her talk show

This year’s obligatory Jessica Rabbit came from singer Chlöe Bailey

While her sister Halle went as her Hollywood namesake...

...And she wasn’t the only one, much to the Oscar winner’s delight

And they all crushed it 🥰🥰 https://t.co/KI9dDiuYGa — Halle Berry (@halleberry) October 30, 2024

Selena Gomez and her boyfriend Benny Blanco took us to Wonderland

Megan Thee Stallion’s love of anime and comic book characters served her well once again

Pixie Lott’s costume was… refreshing

saying it once again… OBSESSED with pixie lott’s aperol spritz costume for halloween this year 👏🏼🍹 pic.twitter.com/Tqw15ltEWC — sam (@saamcarr) October 29, 2024

Lizzo sent herself up with this nod to South Park...

...And she didn’t stop there, either

Let it never be said that Saweetie doesn’t make an effort on Halloween

Kylie Jenner took on Barbarella

Kylie Jenner dresses up as Barbarella for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/ZHx6e8zqIS — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) October 30, 2024

And Sophie Turner served up some Y2K fun as Trinity from The Matrix

Khalid threw it back to the 90s with some epic Saturday morning cartoon references

But Kris Jenner took us back even further with some classic Disney

"Wait cause body is tea." Social media users are losing it over Kris Jenner's Snow White costume. 😱 pic.twitter.com/cY2hhYSYas — Page Six (@PageSix) October 24, 2024

And while we loved Strictly pro Carlos Gu’s makeover in the Halloween special over the weekend...