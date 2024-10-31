17 Celebs Who Went All Out With Their Halloween Costumes This Year

Scrolling through social media over spooky season really does take on new levels of escapism. Look, there’s someone you went to uni with doing the Joker again. And there’s your distant ex doing a haphazard Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as a couples costume. Fun.
But while we appreciate they have the upper hand thanks to glam squads and unlimited budgets, but there’s still nothing we love more than seeing what celebrities pull out of the bag every year for Halloween.
This time around, there’ve been some truly unpredictable costumes, with throwbacks galore, certain celebs going heavy on the prosthetics and a handful all paying homage to the same Hollywood icon.
Here are some of our favourite celebrity Halloween costumes of 2024…