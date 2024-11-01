18 More Celebs Who Went All Out With Their Halloween Costumes This Year

These were just some of our favourite celebrity Halloween costumes of 2024 Instagram

The lead-up to Halloween this year gave us looks that were glamorous, spooky and downright ridiculous from some of our favourite celebrities.

And on the big day itself, the epic costumes just kept rolling in.

Even though spooky season is almost over for another year, there are still plenty of A-list costumes you might have missed, and we’ve rounded up some more of our favourites for you below…

Beyoncé paid homage to one of her musical heroes

Perrie Edwards brought her three-year-old son in for an adorable Lady Gaga tribute

Her former bandmate Jade Thirlwall and boyfriend Jordan Stephens gave us another amazing couples costume

But they weren’t the only ones going with a Disney theme this year

Kim Kardashian threw herself into this wild ensemble

While Kacey Musgraves’ animal-inspired costume was giving us Friends flashbacks

Kacey Musgraves as an armadillo for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/oQn7RnYnlU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 31, 2024

Speaking of costumes that gave us 2000s nostalgia – here’s what Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber were serving

Hailey Bieber & Kendall Jenner as Paris Hilton & Nicole Richie for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/stqQJf4oqk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 31, 2024

If you thought your friend who spends too much time online’s costume was niche, check out Doja Cat’s ensemble…

And while we’re on the subject of niche, Ed Sheeran took inspiration from a viral AI image of himself

But he wasn’t the only one who looked to themself for inspiration

Love Island fave Tommy Fury looked genuinely terrifying as a horror icon

While Maya Jama gave us what Tyra Banks would call Beetlejuice-but-make-it-fashion

No one gave glamour as well as Amelia Dimoldenberg, though

Well, almost no one…

Having already served three completely different looks earlier in the week, Lizzo rounded things off with a Halloween classic