18 More Celebs Who Went All Out With Their Halloween Costumes This Year

The lead-up to Halloween this year gave us looks that were glamorous, spooky and downright ridiculous from some of our favourite celebrities.
And on the big day itself, the epic costumes just kept rolling in.
Even though spooky season is almost over for another year, there are still plenty of A-list costumes you might have missed, and we’ve rounded up some more of our favourites for you below…
Beyoncé paid homage to one of her musical heroes
Perrie Edwards brought her three-year-old son in for an adorable Lady Gaga tribute
Her former bandmate Jade Thirlwall and boyfriend Jordan Stephens gave us another amazing couples costume
But they weren’t the only ones going with a Disney theme this year
Kim Kardashian threw herself into this wild ensemble
While Kacey Musgraves’ animal-inspired costume was giving us Friends flashbacks
Speaking of costumes that gave us 2000s nostalgia – here’s what Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber were serving
If you thought your friend who spends too much time online’s costume was niche, check out Doja Cat’s ensemble…
And while we’re on the subject of niche, Ed Sheeran took inspiration from a viral AI image of himself
But he wasn’t the only one who looked to themself for inspiration
