A Nutritionist Shares The Best Foods To Eat After A Workout

If you’re anything like me, you’ll find that working out makes you – and I believe this is the medical term – bloody ravenous.

But when it comes to post-gym-sesh snacks, apparently not all foods are created equal.

Alex Platts, one of Zoe’s senior nutrition coaches, shared the best options to chow down on after a serious sweat.

Yes, the protein hype is real

Platts stresses the importance of getting some protein in after a workout to help repair and build your muscles.

It’s recommended that people eat roughly 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight daily – and no, you don’t need to take it immediately after your workout.

“Total protein intake throughout the day appears to be more important for recovery than timing,” says Platt.

An amino acid found in protein – leucine – is especially useful in rebuilding muscle, he says; and your body can’t produce it on its own.

Instead, he recommends sourcing the amino acid from foods like:

cod

salmon

eggs

lentils

soy

black beans

Of course carbs are your friend

Platts says that “Most forms of moderate- to high-intensity exercise rely on carbs as a primary fuel source.”

That means that to refuel, it’s a good idea to munch down on some carbs-y delights.

Like with protein, though, Platts doesn’t set too much store by timings.

He says that “As long as you’re reaching your recommended daily energy intake, there’s no need to immediately eat a carb source.”

Some of his faves include:

fruits, such as watermelon, mango, pineapple, dried fruit, and bananas

oats

sweet potatoes

quinoa

lower-fibre whole grains, like wholewheat pasta

Why not both?

When it comes to carbs and proteins, Platt reckons they’re a match made in post-workout heaven.

But ratio matters, say Zoe.

“Specifically, try for a 4:1 ratio. For carbs, aim for round 1.0 to 1.5 g per kg of body weight. And for protein, try for 0.2 to 0.4 g per kg of body weight.”

Some options include:

soy or dairy yogurt with fruit

bean and sweet potato chilli

sweet or savoury oats

wholewheat pasta with white fish and roasted vegetables

Don’t skip the fruit

Your body loses more than just energy when you work out.

You also lose water and electrolytes – which Platt says fruits are packed with.

Aside from drinking enough water, Platt reckons you should try the following foods to replace your lost electrolytes:

vegetable juices, cheese, fermented foods, and pickles for sodium

avocado, bananas, and sweet potato for potassium

dark chocolate, whole grains, nuts, and seeds for magnesium

prawns, seaweed, and any sodium-rich foods for chloride

okra, kale, dairy foods, almonds, and fortified plant milk for calcium