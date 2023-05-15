The Seven Foods Dieticians Eat To Get Glowing Skin

Nastasic via Getty Images Young woman eating and drinking orange juice while sitting at home

I envy lots of things – people’s hair, their clothes, their success – but nothing brings the green-eyed monster out in me like perfect, glowing skin.

And with skincare product sales going nowhere but up, it seems I’m not alone – lots of us are obsessed with achieving the most beautifully dewy dermis possible.

Of course, the secret doesn’t only lie in products. Anyone who’s so much as watched a #SkinTok video will know how important diet is when it comes to the quality and appearance of your skin.

So, when health and nutrition expert Ashleigh Tosh from Prepped Pots shared what the pros are chowing down on to get their visages down to seemingly poreless perfection, you’d best believe I took notes. Here are seven foods the nutritionist swears by for glowing skin:



Bell peppers keep your skin bouncy

After a bit more spring to your skin? Apparently, the humble bell pepper could hold all the answers.

Ashleigh Tosh says that bell peppers are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, which are “both important for building collagen in the skin.

This is what keeps the elasticity in your skin, helping you look youthful”, she says. Consider me sold.



Fatty fish is the secret to a glam glow

As if I needed any more encouragement to chow down on a pile of sushi, Tosh says the Omega 3 present in fatty fish like salmon and mackerel is the secret to keeping your skin “hydrated” and “supple”, and can even “reduce inflammation”.

She suggests that we all “Try incorporating different sea foods into (our) diet(s), like cod and salmon” – I’ll gladly take those orders.



Prevent skin damage with walnuts

Aside from containing a decent amount of the aforementioned Omega 3, walnuts “also contain high levels of vitamin E, which can prevent skin damage”.

And they’re ridiculously easy to incorporate into your diet, too, reckons Tosh – “they can be enjoyed as a snack or sprinkled on top of porridge or yoghurt and incorporated into things like salads and pancakes”.

Almonds promote plumper skin

Tosh also swears by almonds, which have high levels of something called linoleic acid.

She says that “This promotes plumpness of the skin and can help it to appear softer and smoother”.



Stay hydrated with cucumbers

Tosh says that the water-rich veg is a great way to boost your overall hydration, helping to moisturise your skin from the inside out.

“We all know that water is an essential part in having healthy skin”, she says, “so it’s no surprise that water-rich foods like cucumbers and watermelons are a great way to consume more water.“



Repair with some avocado

Just when you thought guac couldn’t get any better, it turns out that avocados’ vitamin C and vitamin A-rich contents are great for your skin.

Tosh says that its skin-kind nutrients “are responsible for repairing the skin and preventing dryness”, adding that “Easy ways to include avocados into your diet is to enjoy some avocado toast, have it with eggs”, or using it as a substitute for mayonnaise.



Tomatoes are key for a radiant finish

Ever heard of lycopene? Nor had I, until Tosh mentioned that it “can help undo the damage to collagen and promote its health which is key to healthy, radiant skin”.

And guess what – tomatoes are brimming with them, making the salad staple a skin-friendly powerhouse of nutrients.