The Best Fudge Recipe I've Tried Is The Easiest ― Here's Why It's The Perfect DIY Christmas Gift

Amy Glover / HuffPost UK

When it comes to brownies, carrot cake, rocky road, and focaccia, I’m fussy enough to try as many recipes as it takes to get the perfect baked good.

But fudge is a different story ― the first recipe I tried was so perfect, I’ve been using it for years.

The sweet treat, which can last in the fridge for two to three weeks, is a pretty perfect Christmas pressie (aside from being delicious, it’s also gluten-free).

I always make mine the second weekend of December and keep airtight containers of it chilled until I’m about to meet someone for an impromptu party or a forgotten dinner date.

Then, I chop it up into squares and place it in cellophane bags, giving the illusion I’ve laboured over a hot stove just for them (I won’t tell if you don’t).

What’s the best fudge recipe?

Define “best” ― if you mean easiest, I reckon a chocolate fudge recipe is the ultimate option.

That’s because the chocolate crystallises in a way that means you don’t need to beat it ’til fluffy. You can even make a two-ingredient fudge in the microwave, as I’ve covered before, and it’s pretty good.

But if you want the fluffy, crumbly, molasses-y Platonic ideal of fudge, you’ll have to get a tad more technical.

I use a standard tin of condensed milk (usually around 400ml) with 150ml milk, 450g demerara or light muscovado sugar (this gives it that caramel tang), and 115g butter. That’s all you should need.

I place the lot in a heavy-bottomed saucepan and gently heat it until the sugar dissolves. Then, I turn up the heat and boil it.

I use a sugar thermometer (it’s worth getting one if you can) to work out when it reaches 115°C. If you don’t have one, try the “soft ball” test ― if you drop it into a bowl of cold water and it forms a non-sticky ball, you should be ready.

After that, use a rubber spatula to place the (very hot ― be careful) mix into a large mixing bowl and let it cool for five minutes.

Then, beat (and I am not joking about this) the bejaysus out of the fudge with an electric beater until it thickens and loses all its shine.

The longer you beat your fudge, the more crumbly it’ll be. I like tablet-like fudge that’s crystal-crunchy, so I keep going for about 15 minutes; a standard fudge will take you 7-10 minutes of beating, while if you like chewier fudge, all you need is for the caramel to cohere enough that it sticks to the arms of the beater.

Then what?

Then, you can place the fudge into baking paper-lined airtight containers or a similarly lined small baking tray if you’re eating it sooner.

Leave it in the fridge for at least one night to harden, then chop it once it’s set or let it be until needed.

