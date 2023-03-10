LifeshoppingmumsParents

We Asked Actual Mums What They Want For Mother’s Day, And This Is What They Said

It really shouldn’t be a surprise to you that 'Mum'-adorned mugs weren’t suggested even once.

Mixed Retailers
All of these Mother's Day gift ideas have been signed off by actual Mums

Although most gift guides will try to convince you that your Mum would genuinely love to receive a new watering can for Mother’s Day, I think we can all agree that this just isn’t generally the case. So, it felt only right to ask the actual experts.

Alongside persecuting any family members and friends with kids, I’ve also hit up all the Mums we’ve got at HuffPost UK, and asked them what kind of gifts they’d be genuinely delighted to unwrap come 19 March.

And as well as providing enough expert Mother’s Day gift inspo to see us through the next decade, they also all pretty much gave the exact same final comment; just please, nothing with ‘Mama’ on it. Instead, they recommended that you check out the buys below:

1
Red Letter Days
Give the gift of alone time, and send her off for a proper pampering
When asked what they’d love to get for Mother’s Day, loads of the mums I spoke to immediately suggested some kind of spa treatment — but then quickly clarified that they’d never actually expect this, because pampering appointments are so expensive. So, I’ve searched far and wide, and reckon that a bespoke facial at a lovely LUSH Spa is a great affordable option. Your brilliant mum will get the pampering she deserves, and will leave with a face that looks and feels refreshed, hydrated and detoxified.
£50 from Red Letter Days
2
Amazon
Print out some of her favourite photos, and display them in a frame
I don’t know about you, but my mum is always the one in our family to come up with thoughtful and meaningful gifts. If the same can be said for your family, then it might be nice to put a lovely frame together for her with some of her favourite photos, as a way to repay the favour.
£14.99 from Amazon
3
LookFantastic
Up her bath game with this selection of aromatherapy bath and body oils
A long soak in the bath is a great way to relax and unwind after a busy day — and these seven luxurious aromatherapy oils will really help add a spa-like feel to her time in the tub.
£35 from LookFantastic
4
UGG
Swap out her tatty slippers for some cosy and luxurious UGG ones
Has your Mum got slippers that are potentially even older than you? If so, you could always treat her to a pair of UGGs. With their fluffy sheepskin collar, plush wool lining, and suede cast, you can bet she’ll never complain about having cold feet again.
£85 from UGG
5
John Lewis & Partners
If she struggles to sleep, then reviewers say this weighted eye mask can really help
It’s not uncommon for sleep problems to occur during the menopause, so a weighted eye mask would make a lovely gift for your mum if she’s always tired. Providing the same grounding effect as a weighted blanket, it’ll help calm her mind before she sleeps, as well as also blocking out any light.
£15 from John Lewis & Partners
6
John Lewis & Partners
Treat her to a Jo Malone candle in this cult-favourite fragrance
Candles can get an unfairly bad rep for being a bit of a generic gift — but as someone who loves them, I was delighted that a couple of my colleagues both said they’d actually love to unwrap a luxurious one on Mother’s Day. This Jo Malone one will fill the whole room with its heavenly scent.
£55 from John Lewis & Partners
7
Not On The High Street
Fill a personalised album with precious family photos and keepsakes
With most of our pictures now just living on our phones, having physical copies of photos has become a bit of a rarity. So, a couple of mums said they’d love to unwrap an album that’s been filled with all their favourite moments. This one has great reviews, comes in loads of colours, and the text on the front can be completely customised.
£34.95 from Not On The High Street
8
LookFantastic
If she’s serious about her skincare, then this is a must-have for mature skin
A surprising addition to the list, I’d always assumed it was best to steer clear of skincare for fear of causing offence — but many of the mums I spoke with actually thought the opposite. This pricey product has garnered quite the cult-following amongst those looking to smooth out wrinkles and plump their skin. It was suggested to me by two different women when I was putting together this list, as a really luxurious and thoughtful gift for any mature lady.
£57.60 from LookFantastic
9
Amazon
Bring a little bit of luxury to her abode with this electric diffuser
If she’s not got one already, then definitely buy your house-proud mum an electric diffuser. I really like this one, because it just looks really elegant — whereas a lot of other models can be quite clunky and cheap-looking.
£28.99 from Amazon
10
Amazon
If she loves her coffee, then get her this stylish set of stackable espresso cups
Fancy yet useful, espresso mugs make a great gift for anyone who’s a fan of their coffee. I simply cannot get over how adorable these porcelain cups and saucers look when stacked together on their metal stand, and love that they come in loads of different colours.
£27.99 from Amazon
11
Amazon
She’ll love this bestselling hair dryer and styler that’ll leave her with sleek locks
If your mum is always rushing around to get ready for work, then this 2-in-1 styling tool will help remove a lot of stress from her mornings. Boasting the power of a dryer and precision of a styler, this brush will leave her hair dry, detangled, and super smooth in a matter of minutes.
£33.75 (was £52.99) from Amazon
12
LookFantastic
Ensure she’s properly stocked up on her favourite perfume
An easy win, getting your mum a bottle of her signature scent is a great option — as even if she’s not running low, you know that she’ll get round to using it at some point. This YSL perfume is my mum’s staple scent.
£50.15 (was £59) from LookFantastic
13
Amazon
Get her this bottle of iconic Sipsmith gin that comes in a gorgeous gift box
When I asked my mum what she’d most like to receive for Mother’s Day, she simply replied ‘gin’. So, she’ll be pleased to know that I’ve added this Sipsmith bottle gift box to my Amazon basket — and if your Mum also loves a G&T, I’d suggest you do the same.
£30.25 from Amazon
14
Red Letter Days
Or even take her out to Mr Fogg’s Gin Parlour for an afternoon of tipples and treats
But it’s also worth noting that many of the Mums I spoke to were quick to say that activities for you to enjoy together were their favourite kind of gift. You can find loads of experience gifts on Red Letter Days — such as this fabulous cocktail and cake experience at Mr Fogg’s.
£59 from Red Letter Days
15
Mejuri
Swap the sentimental jewellery for a practical piece that’ll go with very outfit
As much as our mums love us, it turns out that most of them in fact aren’t desperate for personalised jewellery sporting our initials or birthstones. So, if you’re going to get her a necklace, go for a subtle yet stylish one like this that she’s sure to love.
£98 from Mejuri
16
Amazon
Get her an insulated travel mug if she never has time to finish a hot drink
I’m a firm believer that all busy women need a trusty travel mug — and this one really lives up to the hype. It comes in two different sizes, loads of colours, and will keep drinks piping hot for up to four hours.
£30 from Amazon
17
John Lewis & Partners
Buy her this comfy pyjama set that’s stylish enough to lounge around in all day
These pyjamas are ideal for days spent pottering around the house, and are perfectly fine for answering the door to the postie. Made from a super soft jersey blend, they’re also incredibly comfy.
£55 from John Lewis & Partners
18
Buyagift
Take her for a traditional afternoon tea for two at Harrods Tea Rooms
Make the classic Mother’s Day afternoon tea extra special this year by indulging in delicate finger sandwiches, pastries, and freshly baked scones with clotted cream and jam at the famous Harrods Tea Rooms.
£110 (was £124) from Buyagift
19
Not On The High Street
If you’re getting flowers, consider bringing them in a brand new vase or jug
Rather than bringing flowers that she has to cut and arrange into a vase herself, it might be nice to do that task for her, and bring them in a brand new vase. All completely unique, these gorgeous blown glass vases come in three different sizes, and ten different pretty colours — but this amber shade is definitely my favourite.
£31.75 from Not On The High Street
20
Amazon
And when in doubt, fancy chocolates are always a good idea
I feel it’s only right to point out that although the Mums I spoke with weren’t keen on cliche gifts, they’d still be pretty happy with some chocolates. Just make sure you go for a fancy selection box, like this one from Hotel Chocolat.
£24.50 from Amazon
