We Asked Actual Mums What They Want For Mother’s Day, And This Is What They Said

Give the gift of alone time, and send her off for a proper pampering

When asked what they’d love to get for Mother’s Day, loads of the mums I spoke to immediately suggested some kind of spa treatment — but then quickly clarified that they’d never actually expect this, because pampering appointments are so expensive. So, I’ve searched far and wide, and reckon that a bespoke facial at a lovely LUSH Spa is a great affordable option. Your brilliant mum will get the pampering she deserves, and will leave with a face that looks and feels refreshed, hydrated and detoxified.