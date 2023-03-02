LifeshoppingHome and Gardenhome

26 Sophisticated (But Cheap) Home Buys That Will Make You Feel Like A Proper Grown-Up

Because spending money on things that are actually useful is way more satisfying.

 and  

Shopping Writer

If you highly value comfort and ease, then these sophisticated buys are just right for you
Amazon
If you highly value comfort and ease, then these sophisticated buys are just right for you

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

The older I get, the more I value spending my money on products that’ll really help me out around the house. I guess it’s just part of finally being a grown-up!

From clever cleaning and organising accessories that’ll help you speed through your least favourite jobs, to sleep and relaxation aides you can out your trust in after a long day, these sophisticated buys are truly worth purchasing.

1
Amazon
This brilliant bamboo sofa tray
How handy does this bamboo sofa arm tray look? It's ideal for midweek TV dinners or late night snacks. It'll even hold your phone for you!
£25.49 from Amazon
2
Amazon
These two eco-friendly air fryer liners
If you own an air fryer and hate cleaning the drawer, then this pack of two reusable silicone liners will help to catch the worst of the mess.
£7.99 from Amazon
3
Amazon
This handy over-cupboard bin
If you never know where to put peels whilst you're mid dinner prep, then this over-cabinet bin is super handy
£3.17 from Amazon
4
Amazon
These fabulous fridge deodorisers
Rid your fridge of food odours with this pack of two air fresheners that Amazon customers rate.
£2.79 from Amazon
5
Amazon
This affordable yet stylish bath tray
Amazon customers rate this under-£4 bath tray that has a seriously impressive price tag. It's perfect for those long and relaxing post-work soaks.
£2.99 from Amazon
6
Amazon
These 1000 stainless steel cleaning beads
Got a decanter, vase, or bottle that's super awkward to clean? These no-rust stainless steel balls remove stains and residue, get into those awkward nooks and crannies, and won't damage your items. Simply swirl them in warm water until clean – genius!
£7.69 from Amazon
7
Amazon
This handy de-bobbling device
Nab this super cheap fabric and sweater comb that'll give your knits a little refresh.
£2.56 from Amazon
8
Amazon
This special pizza cutter
Pizza lovers, this Joseph Joseph pizza cutter has a removable blade for easy cleaning, and a reversible blade guard grip for safe storage.
£12 from Amazon
9
Amazon
This handy over-the-bath airer
If you're lacking floorspace for hanging up your clothes, then you're sure to love this over-bath airer that'll keep your damp laundry out of the way.
£29.99 from Amazon
10
Amazon
This smell-blocking spray
Also available in other scents. Keep this Fab-A-Loo odour remover in your bathroom or bag to stop nasty whiffs in their tracks.
£1.24 from Amazon
11
Amazon
A heart-shaped Le Creuset ramekin
This Le Creuset stoneware heart ramekin is pretty and practical. There are loads of colours to choose from, but we love the shade 'cerise.'
£27.36 from Amazon
12
Amazon
These four labelled cleaning cloths
These labelled multi-clean cloths are super useful for remembering which you've used in each space. They can be used wet or dry.
£3 from Amazon
13
Amazon
This nifty washing up brush
This clever Joseph Joseph washing-up brush sits on the edge of your sink when it's not in use. The price for one in grey – but it's also available in other colours.
£7.60 from Amazon
14
Amazon
This wall-mounted hair organiser
If your hair styling tools are in need of a new home as they're currently languishing in a drawer *ahem*, then this organiser dock boasts plug notches to keep cords neat and it hangs on towel rails or hooks too.
£22.49 from Amazon
15
Amazon
This three-tier caddy
Organise your bathroom on a budget thanks to this three-tier standing caddy that also acts as a decor piece.
£29.99 (was £42.83) from Amazon
16
Amazon
This pillow spray that'll help you sleep soundly
With the calming scent of lavender and essential oils, it's not hard to see why Amazon customers love this Sweet Dreams pillow spray.
£4 from Amazon
17
Amazon
These super soft and cosy pyjamas
These chic and timeless pyjamas by Amazon's own brand look similar to ones sold by a high-end retailer. Plus, they're available in sizes XS-6XL, and also come in other colours.
£22.91 from Amazon
18
Amazon
This gorgeous bamboo trivet
I bet you'll be impressed that this bamboo trivet expands so you can tailor the size to your requirements.
£9.95 from Amazon
19
Amazon
This sweet ceramic baking dish
The warmer months aren't too far away — and with its sweet floral design, this baking dish has summer written all over it.
£13.98 from Amazon
20
Amazon
These multi-tasking kitchen scissors
This set of two kitchen scissors even have integrated bottle openers that work on both beer bottles and screw caps.
£9.99 from Amazon
21
Amazon
This brilliant colander
This Joseph Joseph square-shaped colander boasts easy-to-pour-from corners and large vertical draining holes for ease of use. It's also available in other colours.
£12 from Amazon
22
Amazon
This cosy weighted blanket
Treat yourself to this double-sized weighted blanket that Amazon customers have awarded a 4.6-star average rating.
£33.99 from Amazon
23
Amazon
This pack of food bag clips
Nab these twelve food bag clips that are easy to use and help to keep your goodies fresh.
£4.59 from Amazon
24
Amazon
These pan spill covers
These super handy pot and pan spill covers help to prevent your food from boiling over and they can be used to steam food!
£11.89 from Amazon
25
Amazon
This rechargeable lighter
This rechargeable electric candle lighter is a super useful purchase, and looks far fancier than your average box of matches.
£6.99 from Amazon
26
Amazon
This angled measuring jug
I love that you can read the measurements on this OXO Good Grips mini angled measuring jug from above. There are other sizes too, but this one is 60ml.
£4.99 from Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction