This Genius Plane Snack Has Changed How I'll Eat On Planes Forever

skynesher via Getty Images Smiling woman day dreaming while eating a snack during a flight by airplane.

Look, plane food jokes exist for the same reason comments about the weather do ― they’re a fundamental truth about the agonies of the human condition. Or, you know, at least inconvenience.



And while aeroplane food might taste worse just because it’s in the air, there’s not denying that the limited range of delicacies isn’t likely to satisfy many passengers.



So, I was pretty delighted to watch @sazberli’s TikTok on the life-hacker’s guide to bringing on-board plane snacks.



What’s the snack?

“I’ve just seen someone who has the best aeroplane snack, and I’m so jealous, and I’m so annoyed I didn’t think of this first,” the creator said.



“You know the Shin Ramyun cups ― they obviously have them in cup form, not just packet form ― they brought three Shin Ramyun cups to have on the plane,” the Tiktoker said.



“Obviously you can just ask for boiling water,” they added. Genius, right?

Advertisement



People in the comments were pretty impressed