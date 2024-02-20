This Genius Plane Snack Has Changed How I'll Eat On Planes Forever

Look, plane food jokes exist for the same reason comments about the weather do ― they’re a fundamental truth about the agonies of the human condition. Or, you know, at least inconvenience.
And while aeroplane food might taste worse just because it’s in the air, there’s not denying that the limited range of delicacies isn’t likely to satisfy many passengers.
So, I was pretty delighted to watch @sazberli’s TikTok on the life-hacker’s guide to bringing on-board plane snacks.
What’s the snack?
“I’ve just seen someone who has the best aeroplane snack, and I’m so jealous, and I’m so annoyed I didn’t think of this first,” the creator said.
“You know the Shin Ramyun cups ― they obviously have them in cup form, not just packet form ― they brought three Shin Ramyun cups to have on the plane,” the Tiktoker said.
“Obviously you can just ask for boiling water,” they added. Genius, right?
People in the comments were pretty impressed
“Smell up the entire plane in the process but not a bad idea,” one commenter said.
Another app user shared that they do this, but with premade noodle mixes in a Thermos flask. They ask for boiling water in the airport terminal.
“I worry about the smell, so I take... cup oats,” another person revealed (as a porridge lover, I might have to write that down).
What a time to be alive, right?