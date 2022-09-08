This Is The Best (And Worst) Position To Sleep In, According To An Expert

Everyone’s body is different, so some sleep positions may be better for you based on your height, weight, or previous injuries. But Pritchard says “back sleeping is the most recommended position for those with back pain”.

An added bonus, is that dermatologists also say this is the best position for reducing wrinkles.

“If you struggle to sleep on your back, side sleeping or sleeping in the foetal position is preferable to stomach sleeping,” Pritchard adds. “Side sleepers who cannot make the change to back sleeping are encouraged to use a pillow between their knees which aligns the hip flexors and neutralise the spine. Snorers should also sleep on their side, as back sleeping can make snoring worse.”