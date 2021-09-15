Put away your summer clothes because pumpkin patch season is here – and it’s time to celebrate all things autumnal again.

Pumpkin picking has become a much-loved trend for kids and big kids alike, not least because it provides the perfect backdrop for a seasonal snap. Come on, we know you’re itching to post that pic.

Researchers from DIYS.com have looked at Instagram data for 200 popular pumpkin patches in the UK to determine which is the most picture-perfect.

The team crowned Cannon Hall Farm in South Yorkshire the top patch for the gram, as it had the largest amount of associated hashtags (a whopping 17,221). Doddington Hall in Lincolnshire came in second place with 16,740 hashtags, and Tulleys Farm in West Sussex completed the top three, with 13,723.

The nation’s farms are offering far more than a photo op. You’ll find fancy dress competitions, pumpkin carving classes and more at these family-friendly pop-ups.

Most pumpkin patches open in early October, but tickets are on sale now – and many venues sold out last year. The search term “pumpkin patch” saw an increase of 90.5% on Google Trends last week, so get your skates on and book a slot.

To help you pick your venue, here are the top 20 most Instagrammed sites. Happy pumpkin picking!

1. Cannon Hall Farm, South Yorkshire

2. Doddington Hall, Lincolnshire

3. Tulleys Farm, West Sussex

4. Stockeld Park, North Yorkshire

5. Bocketts Farm, Surrey

6. Willows Farm, Lincolnshire

7. Mr Pumpkin, Derbyshire

8. Hatton Country World, Warwickshire

9. Kenyon Hall, Cheshire

10. Crockford Bridge Farm, Surrey

11. Rectory Farm, Oxfordshire

12. Millets Farm Centre, Oxfordshire

13. Uncle Henry’s at Grayingham Grange Farm, Lincolnshire

14. Undley Pumpkin Patch & Maize Maze, Suffolk

15. Maxeys Farm Shop, Nottinghamshire

16. National Forest Adventure Farm Maize Maze, Staffordshire

17. Pumpkins R Us, Warwickshire

18. Church Farm Organics, Cheshire

19. Canalside Farm, Staffordshire