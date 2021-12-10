Life

9 Face Mask Best-Sellers You Can Buy (Including Meghan Markle's Favourite)

These are some of the best-selling face masks on Amazon right now if you need to stock up.

New Plan B measures to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant have come into force – and top of the list is the re-introduction of face mask mandates.

The new government guidance for England says people should now be wearing masks or face coverings in most public indoor areas, unless they are exempt for health reasons. That includes on all public transport, communal areas of secondary schools, and in a variety of settings including:

  • Supermarkets, shops and shopping centres

  • Banks, post offices and estate agents

  • Doctors’ surgeries, hospitals, pharmacies and vets

  • Theatres, cinemas, museums and galleries

  • Places of worship and community centres

  • Food and drink takeaways.

Currently, it’s not mandatory to wear a mask or covering in restaurants, pubs, bars and hospitality venues in England, and there are exceptions to wearing masks in other venues where eating, drinking, exercising or singing is involved.

There’s a reason for masks being back on the agenda. The biggest scientific review to date has shown masks to be the single most effective non-medical public health measure we can take to protect each other from Covid-19.

While the aim of face masks is to stop the spread of Covid particles to other people when we breathe, speak, cough or sneeze in their vicinity, studies also show they are effective in reducing your own risk of catching coronavirus.

Some basic things to consider:

  • Check that your mask or covering fits snugly around your nose and mouth

  • If wearing a cloth covering, it should have at least two layers of material

  • Change and wash your reusable face coverings regularly

  • Dispose of masks and coverings responsibly and sustainably.

It’s no surprise that sales of face masks are dramatically up again. Here, we’ve rounded up some of the best-sellers on Amazon right now, including the scalloped face mask that soared in popularity after it was worn by Meghan Markle. Find the links to buy below.

Eatasty Unisex Reusable Black Cotton Face Mask
Amazon
This is the top selling reusable mask on the whole Amazon site, with plenty of five star reviews.

Get a five pack for £7.99.
Happy Mask Unisex Breathable Face Covering
Amazon
These comfy unisex face masks in no nonsense neutrals are popular with men, but work for everyone.

Get a three pack for £14.99.
Eatasty Washabl Polyurethane Face Masks
Amazon
These polyurethane face masks fit comfortably around the ears and come in six great colours. No wonder they're popular with fashion eds.

Get all six for £5.99.
EcoRight 100% Cotton Reusable Face Coverings
Amazon
These pretty coloured face coverings are made from three layers of cotton and are reversible as well.

Get a pack of five for £24.99.
Kuest Step Ahead NanoMesh Unisex Mask
Amazon
Another Amazon top-seller, this reusable mask is made from three layers of nanomesh (65% polyester, 35% cotton) and is fluid repellant.

Get a five pack for £9.99.
Christmas Crystals Face Covering
Amazon
These crystallised face coverings also come in white, pink and ice blue, and in a variety of jolly festive designs, from holly to snowmen.

Get two for £8.99.
1Above Multipack Of Disposable Blue Face Masks
Amazon
The OG three-layer blue mask and best-selling pack on Amazon – just remember to dispose of it sustainably.

Get 50 for £7.99 or 100 for £9.99
Air Queen Breeze Scalloped Edge Face Mask
Amazon
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has been pictured in the Air Queen face mask – her preferred black is out of stock, but the white edition is on sale.

Get 5 for £12.50 or 10 for £21.
Disposable Black Masks Box Of 50
Amazon
First they were blue, then suddenly it was all about the little black mask. This top-seller comes in packs of 50.

Get a 50-box for £6.95.
