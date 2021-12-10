9 Face Mask Best-Sellers You Can Buy (Including Meghan Markle's Favourite)

grandriver via Getty Images

New Plan B measures to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant have come into force – and top of the list is the re-introduction of face mask mandates.

The new government guidance for England says people should now be wearing masks or face coverings in most public indoor areas, unless they are exempt for health reasons. That includes on all public transport, communal areas of secondary schools, and in a variety of settings including:

Supermarkets, shops and shopping centres

Banks, post offices and estate agents

Doctors’ surgeries, hospitals, pharmacies and vets

Theatres, cinemas, museums and galleries

Places of worship and community centres

Food and drink takeaways.

Currently, it’s not mandatory to wear a mask or covering in restaurants, pubs, bars and hospitality venues in England, and there are exceptions to wearing masks in other venues where eating, drinking, exercising or singing is involved.

There’s a reason for masks being back on the agenda. The biggest scientific review to date has shown masks to be the single most effective non-medical public health measure we can take to protect each other from Covid-19.

While the aim of face masks is to stop the spread of Covid particles to other people when we breathe, speak, cough or sneeze in their vicinity, studies also show they are effective in reducing your own risk of catching coronavirus.

Some basic things to consider:

Check that your mask or covering fits snugly around your nose and mouth

If wearing a cloth covering, it should have at least two layers of material

Change and wash your reusable face coverings regularly

Dispose of masks and coverings responsibly and sustainably.

