Face masks are mandatory again in a number of settings as of Tuesday.

New face mask rules came into place on Tuesday due to concerns about the Omicron Covid variant.

Although there are only 14 confirmed cases of this new strain in the UK so far, this number is expected to rise in the upcoming days.

Prime minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday that rules around mask-wearing have been brought back to “buy time” for scientists to understand the new variant. These “temporary and precautionary” measures will be reviewed in three weeks.

This does not mean people have to cover their noses and mouths in all public settings though – so where do you now have to wear a mask?

Where you must wear a mask:

Retail areas:

Shopping centres

Galleries

Post offices

Banks

Building societies

High street solicitors and accountants

Auction houses and retail galleries

Savings clubs and money service businesses

Estate agents

Personal care and beauty premises

Pharmacies

Vets

Short-term loan providers

Credit unions

Shops and supermarkets

Food and drink takeaways

Public transport:

Airplanes

Trains

Trams

Buses

Coaches

Taxis

Private hire vehicles

Transport hubs

Driving lessons and tests, including for HGV drivers

Pupils in year 7 and above, plus all staff members, are being “strongly advised” to wear face masks in communal areas outside the classroom in schools, but this is not yet mandatory.

Places where masks are not mandatory:

Restaurants

Pubs

Bars

Theatres

Cinemas

Hospitality venues

Although masks aren’t legally required in the latter settings, we know that wearing a face mask is the single biggest thing you can do to stop the spread of coronavirus, so you might want to consider masking up regardless. If you refuse to wear a mask in a mandatory setting, you risk a fine of up to £200.

Of course, some people are exempt from wearing masks, including children under the age of 11, those who cannot put on, wear or remove a covering because of physical or mental illness or impairment or disability, and those for whom it will cause severe distress.