Health Minister Says Christmas Is 'On Track' Despite Concerns Over Omicron Variant

And asked on Sky News whether it was right that Christmas would be able to go ahead, Keegan replied: “Of course Christmas is on track, and actually what everybody wants for Christmas is if you haven’t had your first jab, come and get it, if you haven’t had your second jab, come and get it, and if you haven’t had your booster, come and get it when you’re asked.”

As well as introducing new public health measures, the government has also expanded its restrictions around travel in response to the variant reaching UK shores.

People coming to the UK from anywhere abroad will have to take a PCR test within two days of their arrival and will have to self-isolate until they receive a negative result.

Ten countries have also been added to the travel red list, meaning travellers coming from these areas must quarantine in a hotel for 10 days.

Keegan was also asked whether the government was in danger of “overreacting” to the emergence of omicron, given that much remains unknown about the variant.

The minister admitted it was “difficult” to get the balance of restrictions against the new variant of coronavirus right, but she added: “I would rather overreact than underreact at this point.

“We’re trying to get that balance and proportion and it is difficult because it’s unknown.”