I Ranked Sleeping Products By How Much They Actually Helped Me Sleep

We write a lot about sleep here at HuffPost UK, and to be honest, sometimes the stats I learn around catching enough Zzzs worry me.

However, I’m still one of the 30% of adults in the UK who aren’t getting enough good-quality shut-eye. My insomnia tends to flare up more around seasonal changes, too.

I’ve desperately tried the breathing techniques, followed the “sleep hygiene” advice, and have even gotten into some intense early morning workouts to help me nod off adequately at night.

Those have helped, somewhat. But, keen to boost their benefits, I’ve also turned to the world of specially-designed products to help me catch some shut-eye – and to save you time and money, I thought I’d spill the tea (or maybe the Z) on what actually worked for me.

