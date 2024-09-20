LifeshoppingSleep

I Ranked Sleeping Products By How Much They Actually Helped Me Sleep

Some of these were truly transformative.
Amy Glover

We write a lot about sleep here at HuffPost UK, and to be honest, sometimes the stats I learn around catching enough Zzzs worry me.

In the past, we’ve shared how good-quality REM sleep can help your gut and lower your stress levels; it may even reduce your risk of developing dementia.

However, I’m still one of the 30% of adults in the UK who aren’t getting enough good-quality shut-eye. My insomnia tends to flare up more around seasonal changes, too.

I’ve desperately tried the breathing techniques, followed the “sleep hygiene” advice, and have even gotten into some intense early morning workouts to help me nod off adequately at night.

Those have helped, somewhat. But, keen to boost their benefits, I’ve also turned to the world of specially-designed products to help me catch some shut-eye – and to save you time and money, I thought I’d spill the tea (or maybe the Z) on what actually worked for me.

So, here they are ― from least effective to most (though all of these were somewhat helpful).

Amazon
6) Regular-degular Howard Leight earplugs

My sound engineer friend wears these during the concerts they work on to protect their ears, so I was very keen to give them a go. As earplugs go, they're proof that simple is sometimes best. They mould really well to my ears, stay put all night, and well and truly block out the TV blaring in the other room. They taught me my main issue getting to sleep is light rather than sound – but they're well worth having in your bedside table regardless IMO, especially considering a pack of 30 pairs is under a fiver.

£4.98 for 30 pairs on Amazon
Amazon
5) Feather & Down's lavender and chamomile pillow spray

With a 4.4-star average rating from more than 14,300 reviews, this soothing sleep spray clearly works for a lot of people. My partner is one of them – he nods off seconds after his head hits the lavender-scented pillow. For me, though, it's more of a "helpful, but not ride-or-die" sleeping aide. It's well worth it for giving your bedding that freshly-laundered effect, though.

£5.32 on Amazon
Amazon
4) Herbalistas' chamomile, rosehip, and tulsi tea

Experts say that some compounds in herbal teas can help you to sleep, but being honest, I think the routine — and the soothing effects of drinking a warm cuppa — do just as much to help me unwind. This tasty brand's offerings contain soothing chamomile but do not taste as soapy as other types I've tried.

£4.49 for 18 teabags on Amazon
Amy Glover / HuffPost
3) A weighted (yes, weighted) eye mask

Now we're getting into true "pop on and drop off" territory. This mask has the soothing effects of a weighted blanket (but on my eyes), and its contoured design well and truly blocks out light (the biggest cause of my 5 am wake-ups). It well and truly banishes every last ray from my vision and doesn't budge during my sleep thanks to its adjustable strap.

£9.99 on Amazon
Amy Glover / HuffPost
2) A weighted blanket (that costs less than I'd thought)

The second I feel the pressure of this blanket on my torso, I'm on an express train to the land of nod. I guess the University of Pennsylvania is right on this one — the weight soothes my autonomic nervous system, which is responsible for deciding whether I'm in a "stress" or "rest" state.

£27.99 for a 6kg blanket — it also comes in 4kg and 8kg weights on Amazon
Amy Glover / HuffPost
1) This Bluetooth eye mask is the best £20-ish I'll ever spend

If you haven't heard of the podcast Sleep With Me before, I can't recommend trying it at least four times enough. After a couple of months of listening, I've gotten the best sleep of my life more or less immediately on hearing the host's voice. If whale noises or music help you to sleep, too, this is a must-buy; it lasts about three nights on one charge, plays sound clearly without digging into your ears (even if you lie on your side), and its contoured blackout mask blocks light out effectively too.

£20.89 on Amazon
