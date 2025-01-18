'I'm A GP ― This Is The Best Tea For People With The Flu'

David Mao via Unsplash

Flu cases have spiked in the UK, with the government’s most recent data reporting high hospitalisation rates for the disease.

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about when you should ask for medical help for your flu ― but otherwise, Dr Tim Mercer, an NHS GP partner with Opera Beds, told us that “by prioritising sleep, staying hydrated and eating nourishing foods you can improve your rest and fight off the flu naturally”.

Still, sleeping and resting can be hard when you feel clogged-up and stuffy.

So it’s a good thing Dr Mercer shared the best tea to make you breathe easier.

What’s the best tea for people with the flu?

According to the doctor, peppermint tea is one of our best bets.

He explains: “it tricks the brain into thinking your airways are more open than they are, with no side effects.”

Minty sweets and cold and flu medications containing menthol might also help, he adds.

Some research suggests that mint’s antioxidant, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory properties can help to unclog our sinuses.

Older studies say that menthol, a part of peppermint, can make your airways feel more open, as Dr Mercer said.

Aside from that, hot drinks ― including tea, coffee, and soup ― have been linked to decreased symptom strength for those struggling with colds or flu.

Woah. Any other tips?

The doctor says that when you take your cold and flu medications, including those containing menthol, matters.

“Time your cold and flu drink (containing paracetamol) so that it’ll kick in when you need it most ― as you’re trying to fall asleep,” he said.

He adds that it’s important to remember to drink enough water and stresses: “Quality rest allows your body to allocate energy towards immune function, accelerating the fight against the virus”.

The NHS, meanwhile, advises those with the flu to: